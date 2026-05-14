Nigeria: Plateau Govt Sets Up Committee to Harmonise Issues From Presidential Engagement

14 May 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Yemi Kosoko

Jos — Plateau State has inaugurated a sub committee to harmonise key issues raised during Governor Caleb Mutfwang's recent interaction with President Bola Tinubu, a move officials saidwas designed to strengthen the state's engagement with the federal government.

The committee, inaugurated at the Twin Theatre of the New Government House in Rayfield, Jos, was tasked with developing a coordinated framework for future discussions with the presidency and relevant federal institutions.

Mutfwang said the initiative reflected his administration's commitment to constructive collaboration with the federal government, especially on matters affecting peace, security, and development across Plateau State.

The Sub Committee was chaired by former governor Joshua Dariye, with former Minister Pauline Tallen, Islamic scholar Sheikh Ghazali Ismail Adam, and Bishop Jwan Zumbes among its prominent members.

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Others included Hon. Sani Muazu, Rev. Gideon Para Mallam, Hon. Sani Suleiman Maigoro, Barr. Panmak Lere, Mrs. Esther Gonda and Dr. Sumaya Hamza.

The committee will be supported by Dr. Julie Sanda and Dr. Joseph Lenmang, who will serve as the Secretariat.

Mutfwang directed the committee to harmonise all issues raised during the engagement with Tinubu and to craft a comprehensive agenda for subsequent interactions with federal authorities.

Its terms of reference included identifying priority areas requiring federal government's intervention and collaboration.

Recommending strategic measures to promote peace, unity, security, social cohesion, and sustainable development. Engaging stakeholders to ensure broad-based consultations and submitting a detailed report within seven days of inauguration.

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