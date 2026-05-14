Nigeria: Obidient Movement Connects Opposition Realignment to Internal Crisis, Legal Battles

Abuja — The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has blamed deep internal crisis, alleged infiltration and prolonged legal disputes for the ongoing realignment within Nigeria's opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to Tanko, the instability affecting multiple parties has made realignment almost inevitable.

He argued that opposition actors were reassessing their positions within platforms weakened by both internal and external pressure.

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"The government of the day has infiltrated most of the political party. You could see what happened to Labour Party, you could see what's happening to SDP at the moment," he said.

He cited recent Supreme Court rulings as validation of the movement's claims, saying they confirmed interference in party structures.

He added that legal battles often reverse earlier progress, leaving candidates uncertain about the legitimacy of their platforms.

Tanko said Peter Obi's moves across parties were driven by principle rather than opportunism.

He noted that Obi left the Labour Party for the African Democratic Congress in early 2026 due to leadership tussles and legal disputes, and later moved to the Nigeria Democratic Congress in May 2026 after alleging orchestrated litigation aimed at derailing his 2027 bid.

He made similar remarks about Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, saying legal battles within the ADC forced the shift to the NDC to secure a stable platform for their joint ticket.

Tanko said the coalition abandoned the ADC after factional disputes and lawsuits paralysed the party, with competing presidential ambitions making consensus difficult. He said the NDC offered a cleaner platform ahead of INEC deadlines.

He also pointed to leadership disputes in the SDP, noting that a court had recently reinstated Shehu Gabam as chairman amid parallel factions.

Tanko rejected claims that Obi's movements amounted to betrayal, saying the decisions were strategic responses to unstable structures.

"Once you are an interested candidate, if you go to a place and the pendulum is not clearly stipulated for all positions that everybody wants to run, then everybody will be suspicious of each other," he said.