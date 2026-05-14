Africa: Ghana to Repatriate 300 Citizens After Xenophobic Incidents in South Africa

Ghana has announced it will evacuate 300 of its citizens from South Africa, following a spate of xenophobic incidents and protests against immigration across the country in recent weeks.

Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said on Tuesday that President John Dramani Mahama had approved the operation.

"These distressed Ghanaians had earlier complied with the Foreign Ministry's advisory and registered with our High Commission in Pretoria to be rescued, following the latest wave of xenophobic attacks," he wrote in a message posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

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"The Government of Ghana shall continue to safeguard the welfare of all Ghanaians home and abroad."

The decision comes after a series of anti-immigration protests in South Africa, as well as claims of assaults and intimidation against other African nationals across the country in recent weeks.

Nigeria and Ghana have both voiced concern over the situation.

The South African government, however, has rejected all claims of xenophobia.

"South Africans are not xenophobic," presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya told reporters last week. "What you have is pockets of protest, which is permissible within our constitutional framework."

South Africa rejects xenophobia claims over anti-migrant protests

Magwenya said Africa needs to address conflict, instability and cases of "misgovernment" that were behind waves of migration across the continent.

At the end of last month, the government in Accra summoned South Africa's high commissioner in protest at several xenophobic incidents targeting Ghanaians.

South Africa is Africa's leading economy and home to more than 3 million foreigners - who male up 5 percent of the population.

But unemployment is running at 30 percent, fuelling tensions over migrant workers.

In the worst violence against immigrants in the last two decades, 62 people were killed in 2008. Violent clashes also erupted in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

(with AFP)