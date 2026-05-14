Nigeria: 'Gun to My Head, I Won't Exceed 4 Years' - Obi - 'Believe This, Believe Anything' - Presidency

The former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said that even with a gun to his head, he will not stay a day more than four years as President of the country.

Peter Obi said this a video snippet from an interview on News Central TV that will be aired by 5p.m., today.

However, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, reacted, saying Peter Obi cannot be trusted.

Onanuga said: "If you believe Peter Obi's promise to serve only one term as president, you'll believe anything."

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Peter Obi

In the clip, Peter Obi said: "I want to be a one-term president because of stability. I would not stay a day, with a gun to my head, longer than four years.

In the conversation with Kayode Akintemi, Peter Obi discussed why Nigeria needs a wealth creator and claimed that the ruling party has compromised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The full interview will air later today, with a repeat broadcast tomorrow, Friday.

Also, the former Anambra State governor also criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu over borrowing, insecurity and food policies, alleging that the country had become poorer and more insecure within two years.

He continued, "It's only two years that someone used to borrow more than all the previous governments put together. It's only two years that Nigeria has been the hungriest country in the world.

"A president of Nigeria can stay in Abuja, and 200 people die in Jos or in Niger or Benue, and you're still sitting here.

"When you go to theatres of war, you know how to contribute. So they've failed in everything. I said Ukraine, which is at war, is donating grain to Nigeria.

"Look at what happened to us with our farmers. Instead of intervening when there was a crisis, we went to import food and killed all the farmers."

Presidency...

Reacting, the Presidency criticised Peter Obi, over his renewed promise to serve only one term if elected president, saying his political history showed that his words cannot be trusted.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said this in a statement on X on Thursday.

Onanuga accused Obi of having a history of abandoning political allegiances and reneging on past commitments.

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"If you believe Peter Obi's promise to serve only one term as president, you'll believe anything," Onanuga wrote.

According to him, Obi once pledged loyalty to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, while serving as governor of Anambra State, but later left the party for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

"Consider his record: while in APGA, he famously placed himself under a self-curse, vowing never to leave the party that made him governor. He gave his word to the Ikemba, even on his deathbed, swearing loyalty and fidelity to APGA.

"Yet, Peter Obi's pledges have always been short-lived. He ultimately abandoned APGA for the PDP, and since then, he has drifted from one political platform to another -- a political rolling stone," Onanuga wrote.

"By his own actions, Peter Obi has shown that his word cannot be trusted. His promises are as fleeting as his political allegiances," Onanuga stated.

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