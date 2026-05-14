Namibia: MPs Urge End to Dry Rural Taps

National Council members this week criticised the government's water supply budget, saying many rural communities continue to face severe shortages despite repeated promises and funding allocations.

Debating the N$1.27-billion budget allocated to water and marine resources under the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, parliamentarians called for the urgent implementation of stalled projects and warned that bureaucracy continues to delay access to clean water across the country.

"Such empty promises create distrust among community members, regional councils and the central government. We must accelerate projects of this nature, otherwise we are discouraging the hopes and aspirations of the people. The bureaucracy must also end," Tsumeb constituency councillor Matheus Hangula said during yesterday's council session.

He proposed the installation of booster pumps on pipelines to improve water pressure in communities, particularly in the Oshikoto region, where shortages are often experienced.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Linyanti constituency councillor Progress Sipapela said water shortages should be treated as a national emergency, despite Namibia's relatively small population.

He said the allocated funds are insufficient, especially as many regions still require additional water tanks and infrastructure.

Epupa constituency councillor Tjimutambo Kuuoko said officials responsible for incomplete projects must be held accountable.

"These figures, although not enough, must be turned into tangible projects," he said.

Dâures constituency councillor Inecia Brandt said communities in inland areas such as Karibib and Dâures continue to struggle with access to clean drinking water, and the available water is often salty.

"In most rural areas there is only one tap serving an entire community. Water tankers do not reach all settlements, and sometimes there is no money for fuel. I plead with the ministry to take this matter seriously," she said.