Ghana: High Court Orders Continuation of Gifty Oware-Mensah's Trial

The High Court in Accra ruled that it would continue proceedings in the case of former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority, Gifty Oware-Mensah, who is charged with allegedly causing a GH¢38 million financial loss to the state in the National Service Ghost names scandal.

Consequently, the court presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, adjourned the case to Monday, May 19, 2026 for continuation of cross-examination of the first prosecution witness.

Lawyers for the accused, led by Gary Nimako Marfo, wanted the court to stay proceedings until the Supreme Court determines an appeal against the trial high court ruling that ordered the accused to file list of witnesses and addresses.

Mr Marfo argued that his client filed a writ at the apex court seeking an interpretation of Part 2 (3) of the Practice Direction on Disclosures vis-à-vis Article 19 (2) (c) and Article 19 (10) of the 1992 Constitution, which she claims contradict each other.

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The Practice Direction is a Supreme Court document that governs criminal cases in all courts with criminal jurisdiction in Ghana.

He submitted that, following the filing of the writ, his client also filed a pending motion asking the Supreme Court to halt the High Court trial until the final determination of the writ.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Mrs Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa, led by Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem-Sai, opposed the request.

She argued that the mere filing of an application for a stay does not operate as an automatic stay and prayed that the business of the day should continue.

In her ruling, Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, said that having received the documents and perused them, "this court holds the view that it can proceed with the matter subject to the ruling of the Supreme Court."

The first prosecution witness, who was in the box, is to return for the continuation of his evidence-in-chief.

On October 13, 2025, the Attorney-General (A-G) filed criminal charges against Mrs Oware-Mensah and Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, former Executive Director of the NSA.

The two are accused of authorising payments to 69,000 non-existent national service personnel, causing significant financial loss to the state between August 2021 and February 2025.

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Ms Oware-Mensah then opposed it and pleaded not guilty to charges of causing financial loss to the state exceeding GH¢38 million, money laundering, stealing, and using public office for profit.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

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