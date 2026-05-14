Nigeria: NHRC Demands Explanations Over Civilian Casualties in Recent Nigerian Military Airstrikes

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, described the repeated reports of civilian casualties from aerial bombardments as "deeply troubling and incompatible with established human rights and humanitarian law standards."

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has demanded an explanation from the Nigerian Air Force over the recent military airstrikes that killed civilians in different parts of the country, warning that the incidents raise serious human rights and humanitarian concerns.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on the three recent airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) which resulted in civilian casualties across the North-east, North-west and North-central.

In April, a NAF airstrike killed unspecified numbers of civilians in a "precision" airstrike on a market in Jilli, a community bordering Yobe and Borno states.

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On 10 May, military airstrikes targeting terrorists reportedly killed more than 100 civilians in Niger and Zamfara states.

In all of these, the military and the state governments disputed these reports, insisting that only terrorists were killed. However, locals have expressed anger and frustration over the claims by military and state authorities.

Many Nigerians, as well as human rights organisations like Amnesty International, have called for an independent investigation into the alleged killings.

NHRC reacts

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, described the repeated reports of civilian casualties from aerial bombardments as "deeply troubling and incompatible with established human rights and humanitarian law standards."

Mr Ojukwu said that although combating insurgency, banditry, and other security threats remains "a legitimate responsibility of the Nigerian State," military operations must be conducted in line with the Nigerian Constitution, international human rights obligations and humanitarian law principles.

According to him, repeated reports of civilian deaths and injuries involving women, children and other vulnerable persons "raise serious concerns regarding the protection of the right to life, human dignity, and the obligation of State actors to exercise precaution and proportionality during security operations."

Demand for explanations

The commission's boss called on the Nigerian Air Force to provide "a comprehensive explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding these incidents and the measures being taken to prevent further loss of innocent civilian lives."

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"Nigerians deserve to know why this has become a recurring decimal," Mr Ojukwu stated, citing the recent mishaps in Niger, Yobe, and Zamfara.

Mr Ojukwu stressed that the principles of distinction, necessity, proportionality and accountability remain fundamental obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law and "must guide all military engagements, particularly in conflict-affected communities."

He warned that civilian lives "must never be treated as collateral damage" and urged security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering, operational safeguards and accountability mechanisms to minimise harm to non-combatants during military operations.

The NHRC boss also called for "prompt, transparent, and independent investigations" into all reported incidents of civilian casualties resulting from airstrikes to ensure accountability, justice for victims and adequate remedies, including compensation and psychosocial support for affected families and communities.

Mr Ojukwu reiterated that national security objectives and human rights protection "are not mutually exclusive," adding that sustainable peace and public trust can only be achieved when security operations are conducted "within the bounds of legality, accountability, and respect for human dignity."

Mr Ojukwu said the commission would continue to monitor the situation and engage relevant authorities and stakeholders "to ensure the protection and promotion of the rights of all persons in Nigeria."