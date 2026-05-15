Liberia: Chief Justice Denies Alleged Jury Tampering Probe

Temple of Justice, Monrovia, May 14, 2026: Liberia's Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has vehemently dismissed as "misleading and reckless" recent social media reports alleging that he ordered a probe into jury tampering in the US$6.2 million corruption trial of former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah.

On May 13, 2026, rumors circulated on social media claiming that Chief Justice Gbeisay had initiated an independent investigation into the recently concluded economic sabotage case.

The reports further suggested that the Chief Justice questioned the legitimacy of the jury verdict, describing it as "selected and misrepresented."

However, in a press release signed by the Judiciary Director of Communication, Mr. Caesar Slapeh, the Judiciary categorically denied the allegations.

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The release, dated May 13, 2026, stated that "the publication is categorically false, misleading, reckless, and clearly intended to create a false impression that His Honor Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has improperly inserted himself into an ongoing criminal matter currently within the jurisdiction of the courts."

The Judiciary clarified that at no point did the Chief Justice issue any mandate or directive regarding an investigation into alleged jury tampering. The press release described the circulating story as "entirely fabricated and bears absolutely no resemblance to any official action or position of the Judiciary."

Emphasizing the legal and constitutional framework governing Liberia's judiciary, the statement explained that the Chief Justice cannot arbitrarily intervene in criminal proceedings or unilaterally investigate jury deliberations. "Liberia's judicial system is governed by clearly established legal procedures, due process guarantees, and institutional safeguards that prevent precisely the kind of improper interference maliciously suggested by the publication," the release clarified.

The Judiciary further condemned attempts to attribute such actions to the Chief Justice as a deliberate smear campaign aimed at undermining public confidence in the courts' independence and integrity. "Such conduct does grave harm to the administration of justice and threatens the sanctity of Liberia's democratic institutions. The Judiciary remains firmly committed to the rule of law, judicial independence, and the constitutional rights of all persons appearing before the courts," the statement concluded.