Liberia: Boakai & French President Macron Hold Bilateral Talks

Amid French Business Confederation Plans Investment Mission to Liberia

Nairobi, Kenya, May 14, 2026 - Liberia's President Joseph N. Boakai held bilateral talks with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

The leaders met on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, to explore avenues for strengthening ties between Liberia and France. Their discussions focused on deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest and advancing shared development priorities.

The meeting also served as a platform for both presidents to exchange views on regional and international issues impacting Africa and the global community. President Boakai was accompanied by Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and Liberia's Ambassador to France, Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay, Sr.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a related development, Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sando announced at a recent Ministry of Information press briefing that the French Business Confederation is scheduled to visit Liberia in June for a key business and investment engagement.

According to Sando, a dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Paris indicated that the visit fulfills a commitment made during President Boakai's state visit to France in October 2025.

"A high-level French delegation organized by the French Business Confederation will arrive in Monrovia on June 22, 2026, to engage with government officials and private sector leaders. The mission aims to identify vital investment opportunities in the country," Sando noted.

He further explained that President Boakai's visit to France resulted in a formal cooperation agreement that now serves as a platform for deeper economic ties and has paved the way for the upcoming visit of French investors.

"The Chief Executive Officer of the French Business Confederation informed the Liberian Embassy in Paris that this business mission is driven by growing French investor interest in Liberia.

The upcoming visit is a strong vote of confidence in Liberia's economic direction; sustainable investment and youth empowerment must go hand-in-hand to drive national development," Sando concluded.