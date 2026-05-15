Zimbabwe/Nigeria: Zimbabwe Unveil Squad for Super Eagles Ahead Clash in London

After pulling two draws with Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that were part of the reasons Super Eagles failed to qualify for the Mundial, Zimbabwe have named a formidable Warriors squad for their Unity Cup semi-final clash against the three-time African champions in London later this month.

The Super Eagles are the defending champions of the Unity Cup tournament, scheduled to run from May 26 to 30, featuring Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Jamaica, and India.

Yesterday, the Zimbabwe Football Association, unveiled the squad that includes many experienced players based across Europe and Africa.

The Warriors, who have a new head coach in Kaitano Tembo, are expected to provide stern opposition to the Super Eagles whom they drew both home and away with during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

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According to the organisers of the tournament, the Unity Cup aims to promote football unity and strengthen sporting ties among the participating nations through competitive matches.

Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, announced recently that he is not likely to have full compliment of his top players for the tournament, a development that has made him extend invite to six players from the domestic topflight.

Just yesterday, Alex Iwobi who has been nursing Injury, announced that he will be fit for the tournament.

ZIMBABWE'S SQUAD FOR THE UNITY CUP

*GOALKEEPERS

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford, England)

Future Sibanda (ZPC Kariba, Zimbabwe)

Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi, South Africa)

*DEFENDERS

Munashe Garananga (Hibernian FC, Scotland)

Corbin Mthunzi (Ipswich Town, England)

Shane Maroodza (FK Sarajevo, Bosnia)

Gerald Takwara (Al-Ittihad Misurata, Libya)

Jordan Zemura (Udinese, Italy)

Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa)

Emmanuel Jalai (Durban City FC, South Africa)

Sean Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday, England)

*MIDFIELDERS

Mongameli Tshuma (Highlanders, Zimbabwe)

Marvelous Nakamba (Sheffield Wednesday, England)

Aboubacar Moffat (Scottland, Zimbabwe)

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Jonah Fabisch (Erzgebirge Aue, Germany)

Marshall Munetsi (Paris, France)

Tawanda Chirewa (Barnsley FC, England)

*ATTACKERS

Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell FC, Scotland)

Prince Dube (Young Africans, Tanzania)

Junior Zindoga (TS Galaxy, South Africa)

Bill Antonio (KV Mechelen, Belgium)

Daniel Msendami (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Tino Kadewere (Aris Thessaloniki, Greece)