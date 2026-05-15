Liberia: Tweah Trapped in U.S.$20m Rice Subsidy Probe

Terms Allegation Bogus, Political Witch-Hunt, Amid Victory in US$6.2M Trial

Paynesville, Monrovia, May 15, 2026: Just days after his acquittal in a high-profile economic sabotage trial, former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., has once again been summoned, this time by the Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT).

Tweah has been asked to answer questions regarding the US$20.5 million rice subsidy fund implemented by the former Coalition for Democratic Change government.

In a communication dated May 13, 2026, and signed by Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, AREPT Chairman, Mr. Tweah was extended formal compliments and notified of an active investigation into the rice subsidy funds appropriated between September 2021 and October 2022.

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AREPT instructed Mr. Tweah to appear with his legal counsel at the Asset Recovery Head Office, Golden Key Compound, King Gray, Paynesville, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 11:00 AM for questioning.

"The Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT) wishes to inform you of an ongoing investigation into allegations of theft of property, economic sabotage, misapplication of funds, criminal conspiracy, and criminal facilitation involving US$20,500,000.00 (Twenty Million Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) in rice subsidy funds. These funds were announced by the Government of Liberia and implemented through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for the reduction in the price of rice (25kg) between September 2021 and October 2022," the letter stated.

AREPT claims that credible records and documents in its possession allege that government payments for the rice price reduction were misappropriated and diverted for personal use, with no discernible impact on rice prices during the period under investigation.

The Task Force further asserts that reliable and classified records in its custody indicate that Mr. Tweah, as former Minister of Finance and Development Planning, allegedly acted in concert with others under investigation to approve and process the rice subsidy payments, which were subsequently diverted.

"As you may know, Executive Order #161 was established by the Government of Liberia to trace, identify, and recover stolen and suspicious assets (liquid and fixed). Based on your role as former Minister of Finance and Development Planning, you are invited to provide an explanation to AREPT's investigation. We anticipate your cooperation as we strive to promote transparency and integrity for the people of Liberia," the letter concluded.

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Meanwhile, acknowledging receipt of the communication, Mr. Tweah posted on his official Facebook page that the letter had just been transmitted to him about fifteen minutes prior and that he would respond formally, also sharing its contents with the public.

"I had already discussed this letter on my page in anticipation of what I describe as a bogus investigation into the legal fulfillment of my responsibilities as Minister of Finance and Development Planning. The subsidies in question were lawfully paid after approval from the President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, and the National Legislature, in consultation with the IMF," Mr. Tweah wrote.

He assured AREPT that he would appear in person at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, along with his lawyer to answer any questions regarding his role as Minister in the matter.

"Afterward, I will address the nation at CIEO around 3:00 PM regarding yet another failed and doomed attempt at political witch-hunting and targeting me, as well as the broader decline of governance and failures under the Rescue Mission. Thank you for your attention and consideration," he concluded.