Nigeria: Tinubu Backs Stronger Military Partnerships, UN Security Reforms - Jimoh Ibrahim

Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, has said that President Bola Tinubu remained committed to strengthening military partnerships and supporting reforms within the United Nations aimed at addressing emerging global peace and security challenges.

Ibrahim stated this on Monday while welcoming participants of the United States Army War College to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York.

He noted that the visit of the delegation highlighted the importance of sustained dialogue, strategic cooperation, and mutual understanding among institutions working to promote global peace and security.

According to him, the United States Army War College remained one of the world's leading institutions for developing strategic military leaders with a deep understanding of conflict management and international security dynamics.

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He said President Tinubu was particularly encouraged by the progress recorded through Nigeria's longstanding collaboration with the institution, especially the outstanding achievements of Nigerian military officers who had passed through the college.

The ambassador listed former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Chief of Army Staff, late General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Colonel Charles Nengite, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, and Colonel Haruna Ibrahim, among other distinguished Nigerians whose performances at the college continued to inspire excellence within the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He also expressed delight at the presence of Colonel Timothy Ajato of the Nigerian Army among the visiting participants.

Speaking on contemporary security concerns, Ibrahim identified global arms control, disarmament, illicit weapons transfers, major power competition, and rising geopolitical tensions as major threats confronting the international community.

He further warned that the rapid advancement of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, autonomous weapons, drones, and cyber warfare had significantly altered the global security landscape.

According to him, AI-driven military systems now make it increasingly difficult to define, regulate, and verify arms limitations, thereby demanding urgent and coordinated international responses.

He stressed that Nigeria was actively working with international partners and the United Nations Security Council to strengthen peacebuilding efforts, security cooperation, and diplomatic engagement across regions.

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Ibrahim also commended President Tinubu's support for the United Nations' UN80 reforms, describing them as necessary and timely steps toward addressing critical peace and security concerns within the global system.

He said Nigeria would continue to embrace collaboration, diplomacy, and institutional reforms in resolving both domestic and international challenges in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter.

On the economy, the envoy noted that ongoing reforms under the Tinubu administration had placed Nigeria on a stronger growth trajectory, adding that international financial institutions had acknowledged the country's improving economic outlook and contribution to global GDP.

He reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to building stronger bilateral and multilateral partnerships that would advance sustainable development, peacebuilding, and international cooperation.

Ibrahim added that the visit marked his first official reception of foreign visitors since assuming office as Nigeria's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.