Nigeria: 2027 - Makinde Declares for President, Forms Alliance With APM

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, declared his intention to run for president in 2027, saying it is time to reset Nigeria.

Makinde said this at a mega-rally to announce the alliance between the People's Democratic Party, PDP, and the Allied Peoples' Movement, APM.

The governor, who expressed worry over the dwindling fortunes of Nigerians,, said it was time for the people to engage the system and not stand by as spectators.

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He said: "Without a multi-party system, there is no democracy. Where is our multi party? "Where do we go from here?

"We have been pushed to the wall. The calculated and self opposition cannot unite but I am here to say that the opposition is the everyday Nigerian.

"This is the time for all us to ensure Nigeria works for us. This is the time to confront it fears. It is time to engage as citizens and not spectators.

"For the opposition political parties, this is the time to unite and work in unity and give our nation the much reset it needs.

"The time to reset Nigeria is now. Ibadan is the city of warriors. The first grand alliance is formed. The PDP and APM is formed. This handshake will allow us to field candidates from presidency to state Assembly."

The governor, who hinted that the PDP-APM alliance will field candidates is from presidency to state house of Assembly, said: "And so, I declare my candidacy for office of the president of Nigeria."

Vanguard News