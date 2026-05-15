Nigeria: Nollywood Icons Back Desmond Elliot's Fourth-Term Bid

Veteran actors and filmmakers under the banner of Nollywood Icons have appealed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to support the reelection bid of Desmond Elliot ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Lagos State.

The appeal was made during a press briefing in Surulere, where the group described Elliot's continued representation of Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly as beneficial to both the constituency and the creative sector.

Elliot, first elected into the Assembly in 2015, is seeking a fourth term amid internal contestation within the APC ahead of the May 21 primaries.

The group, which includes Zeb Ejiro, Zik Zulu Okafor, Fred Amata, Ejike Asiegbu, Ralph Nwadike, Bimbo Manuel, Emeka Ossai, Paul Obazele and Tunji Bamishigbin, said its intervention followed consultations among practitioners who believe the lawmaker has maintained a visible presence in grassroots development despite his celebrity status.

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According to the stakeholders, Elliot has sustained community-focused interventions in areas including education, healthcare, youth empowerment and welfare support, while remaining accessible to residents across the constituency.

"For us, this appeal goes beyond politics. It is deeply moral, historical and symbolic," the group said.

The actors and producers also linked their appeal to Surulere's longstanding place in Nigeria's entertainment industry, describing the constituency as one of Nollywood's cultural centres and Elliot as an important bridge between the creative community and governance.

"Surulere occupies a unique place in the history of the Nigerian creative industry. It remains one of the strongest cultural capitals of Nollywood," the statement added.

The group further argued that another legislative term could position Elliot for greater responsibilities within the Lagos State House of Assembly, while strengthening the representation of the creative industry in public leadership.

Referencing Gbajabiamila's political trajectory, the stakeholders recalled the challenges he faced during his return bids to the House of Representatives before later emerging Speaker and subsequently Chief of Staff to the President.

"It is therefore our respectful belief that this defining moment calls once again for statesmanship, loyalty and mentorship," the group stated.