Nigeria: Tinubu Seeks Fairness As APC Begins Primaries

Abuja — The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is scheduled to begin its primary elections today to elect candidates ahead of the 2027 general election. Before the na-tionwide exercise, President Bola Tinubu urged the party's leadership to be fair to all aspirants during the primaries.

The president, in a statement yesterday, gave the APC leadership, including the governors, advice to be fair and just.

He charged all aspirants to abide by the rules, saying direct primaries should be adopted in cases where there is no agreement on a consensus candidate.

Tinubu said losers at the primaries had the opportunity to appeal to the party's committees set up for redress.

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He advocated special consideration for women and youths, saying APC cannot afford to relegate the two significant demographics of the country's population.

He also reminded the police and other security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the primaries by remaining professional and avoiding acting as interlopers during the exercise.

Tinubu, in the 10-paragraph release, stated, "Fellow party men and women, I am pleased to witness this historic moment in the annals of our party.

"The party we formed just like yesterday is gearing up for its fourth election cycle. It is a source of pride for me, and I believe for all our distinguished leaders and teeming members.

"We founded the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the firm principles of progressive politics, consensus democracy, and personal devotion and sacrifice.

"This principle of selflessness and devotion has seen us go through each election cycle and come out firmer together. We must consolidate on it as we go into the primaries tomorrow.

"The primary elections, kicking off with those for House of Representatives aspirants tomorrow and culminating in the presidential primaries on May 25, 2026, are not mere exercises to produce our standard bearers.

"They are a referendum on our unity, resilience and strength as a party. They present an opportunity to renew the bond and ideals that we share."

The president said, "I am aware that, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act (2026) and our party's constitution, leaders at various levels have initiated conversations to produce consensus candidates.

"It is a commendable option that would help in reducing rancour and bad blood among party members.

"I note the impressive progress made in this regard and encourage fellow party members to make the most of this window to ensure a seamless process and a more unified party."

He explained, "Election is an essential ingredient of democracy. Where consensus fails, I urge us all to go into the primaries as brothers and sisters.

"All participants in the primaries, as contestants or voters, must keep the peace and be ready to play as sportsmen and women in the overall interest of the party and our country. We cannot afford rancorous conduct or the debasement of our democracy and party unity.

"In every contest, there will be a winner and a loser. I urge the winners not to gloat in victory and the losers to show sportsmanship by taking things in their stride and preparing for another time."

Tinubu counselled, "The ultimate winners are those who don't choose to wreck the boat but rather work to prepare for another round. Our opponents are waiting for us to be against each other; we should disappoint them.

"Winners and party leaders at all levels should reach out to those who did not succeed with olive branches. We should not play the politics of old - the do-or-die politics that we have put behind us.

"Politics should never be a zero-sum game. Any candidate that wins does so for all of us as a party. Those who lost out have the opportunity to appeal to the party's committees set up for redress."

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He said, "To the party leadership, our governors, and other leaders, I urge you to be fair and just. You must rise above sentiment to offer all aspirants a level playing field that guarantees participation without let or hindrance.

"While only one person will win for every seat contested, we should give eventual losers the satisfaction of a fair contest.

"The inclusion of women and youth is dear to my heart. I appeal to voters in the primaries and leaders at all levels to give special consideration to our women and youth in the contest. We cannot afford to relegate the two significant demographics of our population."

The president said concerning the election security agencies, "Lastly, the police and other security agencies must remain professional and avoid acting as interlopers during this exercise. Your duties strictly centre on ensuring peaceful exercise. Nothing more.

"I wish all our aspirants and party members good luck and a successful outing. I look forward to working with the victorious aspirants for the success of our great party in the general election."