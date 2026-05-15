Nigeria: 2027 - Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, Makinde, Hayatu-Deen Set to Battle Tinubu

LAGOS -- Leading opposition top shots, yesterday, displayed their determination to wrest the presidency from President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by taking decisive steps to actualise their ambition.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a two-time presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who is now in the African Democratic Congress, ADC, submitted his nomination form to the party, saying it is time to rescue the country.

Also, former Rivers State governor and Transportation Minister, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, submitted his nomination form to the ADC and charged Nigerians to vote for a credible leader next, saying that 'emilokan' policy of the APC flung the citizenry into hardship.

In the same vein, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election under a new opposition alliance involving the PDP, and the Allied Peoples' Movement, APM, saying the alliance is the beginning of a broader political coalition.

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This came as former Anambra State Governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, who is now in the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, said if elected, he would do just one term and quit even if a gun is pointed at his head to go for a second term.

Dr. Mohammed Hayatu-Deen of the ADC had earlier in the week submitted his form with a promise to change the fortunes of the country, if elected.

Emilokan brought us here

Meanwhile, Amaechi said the 'Emilokan' philosophy that shaped the last presidential election had pushed Nigerians into hardship, insisting that the country can no longer afford to choose leaders based on ethnicity, religion or whose 'turn' it is to rule.

He spoke in Abuja shortly after submitting his presidential nomination form, where he presented himself as the most experienced among the aspirants, questioned the APC's bid for another term and urged Nigerians to vote based on competence and performance.

His words: "It is Emilokan that brought us here. It is 'our turn' that brought us here. It is the turn of Nigerians, because you see, there is no market for Christians, neither is there a market for Muslims, or a market for Northerners or Southerners. The market has only one purpose, the forex. And what is forex? Naira. Nigerians are suffering."

Amaechi blamed the current administration for the country's economic difficulties and questioned why the APC is seeking another term. "The current president has put us in this suffering. I don't know why he wants to run. I don't even know why APC wants to participate. They should be in shame and allow other Nigerians to participate and change the country."

The former minister urged Nigerians to reject identity politics. "Nigerians should vote for merit, not those who say 'I'm from this place', 'I'm from that place', 'vote for me because my people have not been voted for before', or 'it's our turn'."

Amaechi said the 2027 election should be a referendum on the records of those seeking office, adding: "I will say that what you are seeing currently is that nearly everybody who is running for the office of the president has served Nigeria in one way or another. Let this be a referendum.

"If you have performed, whoever has outperformed the other, vote for the person. The next thing is who is capable of delivering the votes? Who is capable of beating the incumbent? Who has the experience?"

Amaechi said his records as governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation show he has the experience to lead the country. "I believe I am the most experienced. I am young, I am the most experienced, and I believe I have the capacity.

"Go back to Rivers State and see what I have done. Go back to the Ministry of Transportation and see what I have done, and assess it and see whether I can turn the country around. And I will, in four years, turn the country around," he said.

On the mode of selecting the party's presidential candidate, Amaechi said he prefers a direct primary. "I'm going for primary. If the consensus is me, fine. But if it's not me, I'm going for primary," he said.

I'll be a one-term president -- Obi

Speaking in an interview scheduled to air on News Central TV yesterday, Obi said: "I want to be a one-term president because of stability. I will not stay a day longer than four years, even with a gun to my head."

The former Anambra governor also criticised the economic policies of the President Tinubu administration, including borrowing and the rising cost of living, saying Nigeria has entered one of its most difficult periods ever.

"One of the greatest American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, served only four years, yet his legacy endures. John F. Kennedy did not complete a full term, but his ideals still inspire.

"In Africa, Nelson Mandela, revered globally as a symbol of justice and reconciliation, chose to serve only one term as president of South Africa despite immense public pressure to stay longer.

"His decision was a deliberate act of leadership, a statement that power must serve the people, not the self.

"Indeed, history shows that the longer many African leaders remain in power, the more likely they are to be corrupted by it," he said and assured that if elected, he would serve a term.

It's time to save Nigeria --Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, after submitting his ADC nomination form for his 2027 presidential ambition, shared a post on his X page, accompanied by photos and a video showing him at the ADC national headquarters in Abuja to submit the form.

"The march to restore prosperity and better days to our beloved nation took a firm and decisive step forward today at the National Secretariat of our great party, the African Democratic Congress," he wrote.

"This is more than a political journey; it is a national movement rooted in hope, renewal, and the collective resolve to save Nigeria from despair."

He appealed to Nigerians regardless of region, faith, or background, to join him in the "noble cause", saying: "Together, we will restore the promise of our nation and bring good times back again. The march to restore prosperity and better days to our beloved nation took a firm and decisive step forward today at the National Secretariat of our great party, the African Democratic Congress.

"This is more than a political journey; it is a national movement rooted in hope, renewal, and the collective resolve to save Nigeria from despair. I call on all Nigerians, regardless of region, faith, or background, to join us in this noble cause. Together, we will restore the promise of our nation and bring good times back again."

Why I'm vying for President under PDP-APM alliance -- Makinde

Meanwhile, Makinde declared his intention to contest under an alliance involving PDP and APM at the historic Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, during a mega rally organised to announce the alliance between both political parties.

The rally followed the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the PDP and the APM, supervised by Makinde alongside the National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantalle.

The agreement was signed earlier in the day at the PDP South-West Secretariat, along Old Ife Road in Ibadan, signalling what party leaders described as a strategic political alignment aimed at strengthening both parties ahead of future elections.

It's time to reset Nigeria -- Makinde

Addressing supporters at the rally, Makinde said Nigeria's democracy is under threat due to what he described as sustained interference in opposition parties and growing attempts to impose a one-party state on the country.

The governor maintained that democracy can only thrive in an environment where multiple political parties exist and compete fairly.

Makinde also decried the worsening economic and security conditions in the country, saying many Nigerians had been pushed into survival mode.

According to him, Nigerians have been pushed to the brink and made to believe that the opposition can never unite against the ruling establishment.

While he urged the opposition to unite, he insisted that every Nigerian affected by hardship and poor governance form part of the movement for change.

His words: "We are all here at this mega rally to announce the grand alliance between the PDP and the APM. We must retrace our steps to understand how we arrived at this point in our political history.

"We have found ourselves at a point in our nation's political history where the very foundations of democracy are being shaken.

"We have continued to witness interference in the affairs of opposition parties across our beloved country, with the clear intention of steering Nigeria towards a one-party state.

"Without a multi-party system, there can be no true democracy. So, where is our democracy today?

"The economic and security situations continue to worsen, forcing the majority of Nigerians into survival mode on a daily basis.

"Those entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the welfare of the people have instead treated the authority given to them as personal property, to be exercised at their own discretion.

"For several months now, one question has remained at the forefront of my mind: where do we go from here? Is this truly the path we intend to continue on as a nation?

"We have been pushed to the brink, with the expectation that we will turn against one another in confusion and desperation.

"Their greatest assumption is that we will become too exhausted from the daily struggle to survive to resist or demand better.

"They concluded that the opposition could never unite. Today, I stand before you to say clearly: that was a grave miscalculation,

"The opposition in Nigeria is not limited to political parties alone. The opposition is every ordinary Nigerian for whom this country is no longer working.

"And the opposition political parties in Nigeria remain committed to working together to present a credible alternative for our people."

Makinde urged Nigerians to actively participate in the democratic process and resist political apathy.

"This is the moment for all of us to shake off the growing apathy and actively engage in the political process to ensure that Nigeria works for every citizen.

"This is the time to confront our fears. Do not be afraid. It is time for us to participate as citizens, not merely stand by as spectators in our country.

"We cannot afford to remain bystanders, we must engage. We must participate. And together, we will secure the future we deserve," he added.

Calling for unity among opposition parties, Makinde described the alliance between the PDP and APM as the beginning of a broader political coalition.

"To the opposition political parties, this is the time for unity, one party at a time. That is exactly what the PDP and the APM are demonstrating today.

"This is the moment to work together in unity and determination to give our generation the leadership and direction it urgently needs.

"Today, I proudly declare the birth of the Reset Nigeria Movement. The time to reset Nigeria is now," he noted.

Declaring his presidential ambition, Makinde said: "Here in my home state, in Ibadan, the city of warriors, the first grand alliance is formed: the alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party and the Allied Peoples' Movement. This partnership will enable us to present candidates at every level of government, from the Presidency to the State Assemblies, and every office in-between.

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"Therefore, I, Oluseyi Makinde, formally announce my candidacy for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Why opposition leaders are united against Tinubu -- Oyinlola

In his goodwill message, former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said the emerging alliance was borne out of dissatisfaction with the performance of the APC.

Oyinlola, who spoke in Yoruba, said the alliance was driven by promises made to Nigerians by President Tinubu during the 2023 election campaign, which remained a mirage.

"What brought us to this level of alliance? About three and a half years ago, our brother, Bola Tinubu, said it was his turn to become President. He assured Nigerians that the power sector will be revitalised, the oil sector repositioned, and the country moved towards progress and prosperity.

"But where are we today? That was the purpose of the opposition summit in Ibadan, to chart a new course for the country and build a stronger alliance capable of addressing the challenges facing Nigerians."

He added that worsening economic conditions and growing public dissatisfaction had made it necessary for opposition leaders to come together in search of solutions capable of restoring hope among Nigerians."

New alliance, a decisive step towards greater unity -- Oyo PDP chairman

Earlier, the PDP chairman in the state, Dayo Ogungbenro described the newly formed alliance as a defining moment for opposition politics in Nigeria, insisting that it signals a decisive step towards greater unity ahead of the 2027 general election.

Ogungbenro said: "This is a significant turning point in our democratic journey. The coming together of the PDP and the APM reflects a shared determination to strengthen the opposition and present a credible alternative to the Nigerian people.

"We are convinced that when opposition forces stand united, disciplined and focused, the 2027 general election will usher in the first presidency to emerge from a truly consolidated opposition platform in Nigeria."

On his part, the National Secretary of the APM, Oyadeyi Ayodele, welcomed the alliance as a strategic and necessary development in Nigeria's evolving political landscape, stressing that it was beyond party interests and spoke to national renewal.

"This partnership represents a watershed moment for our democracy. It demonstrates that political differences can be set aside when the greater good of the nation is at stake. Our collective resolve is to build a credible and united platform capable of addressing the challenges confronting Nigeria, including insecurity and economic hardship. his is not merely about political ambition; it is about restoring balance, hope, and effective governance to our country," Oyadeyi said.