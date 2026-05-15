Nigeria: NHRC Advocates Improved Welfare Through Human Rights Action Plan

National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has urged civil society organisations and Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to effectively implement Nigeria's National Action Plan, NAP, for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights 2024-2028, saying it would lead to better protection and improved welfare for Nigerians.

NHRC, however, warned that the exercise of human rights must always be balanced with responsibility, saying rights must not be exercised in ways that harm others.

Speaking during a consultative meeting on the NAP for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in Nigeria (2024-2028) held in Lagos, Deputy Director of NHRC in Lagos, Mrs Yemisi Akhile, said the action plan was created to strengthen coordination and improve the protection of human rights across the country.

She said: "We are drawing attention to the existence of the National Action Plan for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights 2024-2028 to the MDAs and civil society organisations who have critical roles to play in its successful implementation. The impact is that every Nigerian will feel protected, every Nigerian will feel respected, every Nigerian will feel that their well-being and welfare actually matter."

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She stressed that the National Action Plan was not a static policy document but a working system that requires continuous monitoring, evaluation and accountability from all stakeholders.

She said: "This document has life. It is a working document. When we say monitoring, it means we want to see what you are doing, and we want to see that the metrics you put in place are actually working. Meanwhile, let it be known that where your rights stop is where another person's rights begin. You cannot, because you have a right, infringe on the rights of another person."

She added that the commission continues to carry out public sensitisation across communities, institutions and security agencies to improve awareness of human rights.

She said: "We visit markets, we visit religious institutions, faith-based institutions, traditional institutions, schools, and even law enforcement. Human rights is everybody's business."

Also speaking during the event, Deputy Director of Investigation and Acting State Coordinator of the NHRC Lagos, Mr Patrick Akinwunmi, said the protection of human rights requires collective effort from all sectors of society.

He said: "As we all understand, human rights is not the job of one single organisation. It is the responsibility of all of us."

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Akinwunmi explained that every government institution has a human rights responsibility embedded in its mandate, adding that none was exempt.

Meanwhile, the meeting also drew attention to gaps in public awareness of human rights, as participants called for stronger sensitisation to improve understanding of both rights and responsibilities.

They urged sustained collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that human rights protections are fully implemented and properly enforced across all levels of government and society.