Nigeria: 14m Children Living Without Parental Care in Nigeria - Association

The Association of Orphanages and Home Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON) yesterday disclosed that 14 million children are currently living in orphanages and motherless homes across the country .

The national president of ASOHON, Gabriel Oyediji, disclosed this during the launch of the Kwara State chapter of the association and a two-day training seminar on Children First Software held in Ilorin, the state capital.

Oyediji said over 95 percent of Orphanages and Motherless Homes in the country are privately operated, lamenting that many of them have been abandoned by government despite the increasing burden of caring for the vulnerable children.

According to him, operators are left to shoulder the responsibilities of feeding, accommodation, education and healthcare for thousands of children under difficult conditions.

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"Governments do not care about us. Let the government realise that where there are efforts, there are bound to be faults. Don't over whip our faults," he said.

The ASOHON president further noted that many philanthropists have lost confidence in Orphanage Homes because of recurring reports of abuse and misconduct in some facilities.

He said negative narratives surrounding orphanages now outweigh the positive contributions being made by genuine operators, adding that passion and commitment remain the driving force sustaining many homes.

In her remarks, the chairperson of ASOHON in Kwara State, Christie Omolehin, said the introduction of the Children First Software would improve child protection and record keeping in orphanages.

She explained that the digital platform was designed to address longstanding challenges associated with manual documentation, poor data management and weak monitoring systems in children's homes.

According to her, the software would help operators properly document children's records, track their welfare and reduce cases of abuse, trafficking and disappearance.