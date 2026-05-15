Nigeria: Labour Party Sets Up Screening Committee for 2027 Primaries

The leadership of the Labour Party has constituted a National Screening Committee to oversee the screening of aspirants ahead of the party's nomination primaries for the 2027 General Elections.

The decision was announced in a statement issued by the party in Abuja on Friday, citing Articles 20(1B)(d), 20(2)(d), and 27 of the Labour Party Constitution and provisions of the Electoral Guidelines for the 2026 Primaries.

Nenadi Esther Usman will chair the committee. Members include Mrs Oluchi Oparah, Comrade Mohammad Salisu, Pastor Mrs Martina Umana, Mrs Deborah Yusuf, Dr Chibuzo Okereke, Dr OluAyewoh, and Hon. Iheanacho Obioma, who will serve as secretary.

The committee is mandated to screen aspirants seeking the party's tickets for the presidency, governorship, and National Assembly seats. Its terms of reference cover screening in line with the Labour Party constitution, the party's 2026 Electoral Guidelines, the Electoral Act 2026, INEC regulations, and the 1999 Constitution as amended.

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It is also expected to verify the authenticity and completeness of documents submitted by aspirants, ensure compliance with statutory and party eligibility requirements, and recommend qualified candidates for the primaries.

The panel is required to submit its report within the timeline set in the party's schedule of activities and timetable and carry out any additional duties assigned by the national leadership.

The party urged members of the committee to discharge their duties with integrity and in the overall interest of the party as preparations for 2027 intensify.

The statement was jointly signed by national chairman Nenadi Esther Usman and national secretary Hon. Iheanacho Obioma.

According to the timetable and schedule of activities of the party for the 2027 general elections, the submission of filled nomination forms and screening will commence on Monday, May 18th.