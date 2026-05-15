Liberia: U.S.$26m Deal to Build Liberia's First Electrical Plant

Liberia has taken a major step toward strengthening its industrial and energy sectors following the signing of a US$26 million agreement with Kenya-based Thames Electrical Limited for the establishment of the country's first-ever electrical manufacturing plant.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, bringing together the Government of Liberia, through the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), and the Kenyan electrical manufacturing company in what officials describe as a landmark partnership for infrastructure development.

Once completed, the project is expected to transform Liberia's electricity supply chain by enabling local production of essential electrical components such as transformers, conductors, switchgears, smart meters, and other critical equipment that are currently imported into the country.

Authorities say the plant will reduce procurement delays, cut operational costs, and improve the availability of key materials needed for electricity transmission and distribution across Liberia, a challenge that has long affected power expansion projects nationwide.

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Speaking at the signing ceremony, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai described the agreement as a decisive step toward energy independence and industrial transformation.

"This represents the beginning of the end of Liberia's dependence on imported electrical materials," President Boakai stated, emphasizing that local production would strengthen efficiency in the power sector while creating jobs and expanding industrial capacity.

He further noted that reliable energy infrastructure remains central to national development, private sector expansion, and improved living standards, adding that the project positions Liberia to meet growing domestic electricity demand while potentially serving regional markets in West Africa.

President Boakai also linked the initiative to his administration's broader development agenda, which prioritizes industrialization, infrastructure expansion, technology transfer, and increased private sector participation.

"Liberia is open to business, and we remain committed to building partnerships that advance industrial development and create jobs for our people," he said.

The President stressed the importance of African cooperation in manufacturing and value addition, noting that the continent must reduce its reliance on imported finished goods and instead build strong intra-African production networks.

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The agreement follows high-level bilateral discussions between Liberia and Kenya, including engagements between President Boakai and Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto, where industrial cooperation and energy manufacturing were identified as key areas of mutual interest.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Thames Electrical Limited welcomed the partnership, describing it as a milestone in African-led industrial collaboration. He said the company is committed to delivering a high-quality facility while working closely with Liberian counterparts.

"We see this as a partnership between two African nations working toward shared development goals," he said, adding that the project would also encourage greater Kenyan private sector participation in Liberia's emerging industrial economy.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Liberia Electricity Corporation, Hon. Mohammed Sheriff, also welcomed the initiative, noting that local manufacturing of electrical equipment will significantly improve procurement timelines and enhance the efficiency of national electrification projects.

He said the development would help reduce reliance on external suppliers and strengthen Liberia's ability to respond more quickly to infrastructure needs.

The project is expected to move into the implementation and feasibility phase following the signing of the agreement, marking the next step toward establishing what could become a foundational industry in Liberia's energy sector.