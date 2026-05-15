Liberia: Boakai Calls for Shared Responsibility in Nation-Building

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has called on Liberians to embrace shared responsibility in the nation-building process, stressing unity, patriotism, and collective commitment to national development in his 2026 National Unification Day message delivered in Monrovia on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Speaking in a special unification message, President Boakai described National Unification Day as a significant moment in Liberia's national calendar that offers citizens an opportunity to reflect on their identity and the values that bind the country together.

"Today, we observe National Unification Day, a special moment in our national calendar that invites us to reflect on who we are as a people and what binds us together as one nation," Boakai stated.

He noted that Liberia's strength lies in its diversity and shared national identity, emphasizing that despite differences in background, tradition, and geography, Liberians remain one people united by common purpose.

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"Liberia is a country rich in history, resilient in spirit, and blessed with a people whose strength has always rested in our shared sense of identity, common purpose, and enduring hope," the President said. "Across our counties, communities, traditions, and backgrounds, we remain one people, united by our love for this Land and our commitment to its future."

President Boakai further described Unification Day as more than a ceremonial observance, calling it a reminder of the country's collective journey and national destiny.

"National Unification Day is not merely a date of observance. It is a celebration of our common nationhood, our shared journey, and the enduring truth that Liberia is strongest when all her sons and daughters move forward together in mutual respect, patriotism, and collective responsibility," he noted.

Reflecting on Liberia's history, Boakai praised the resilience of citizens who, over generations, have demonstrated determination to rebuild and progress despite challenges.

"Our national story is one of perseverance, courage, faith, and renewal," he said. "Through every chapter of our history, the Liberian people have demonstrated remarkable strength of character and an unwavering determination to rise, rebuild, and progress."

He added that this resilience remains one of Liberia's most valuable national assets.

President Boakai used the occasion to reaffirm his administration's commitment to inclusive development, saying the government is focused on ensuring that every citizen benefits from national progress.

"As your President, I remain deeply committed to building a Liberia in which every citizen feels seen, heard, valued, and empowered to contribute meaningfully to national development," he stated. "We are working to create opportunities for our young people, strengthen our institutions, expand economic possibilities, and ensure that development reaches communities across our nation."

However, he stressed that national development cannot be achieved by the government alone, urging all Liberians to take responsibility for the country's progress.

"But nation-building is not the work of the government alone. It is a shared responsibility," Boakai said. "It calls upon each of us, regardless of where we come from or what perspectives we hold, to place country above self and to contribute positively to the continued advancement of our beloved Republic."

Turning his attention to young people, the President described them as central to Liberia's future and urged them to embrace values of discipline, service, and innovation.

"To our young people, you are the custodians of Liberia's tomorrow," he said. "Carry forward the values of patriotism, discipline, innovation, and service. Dream boldly, work diligently, and remain committed to building a nation that reflects your highest aspirations."

He also extended appreciation to elders, traditional leaders, religious institutions, women's groups, civil society actors, public servants, and citizens both at home and abroad for their continued contributions to national stability and development.

"To our elders, traditional leaders, religious communities, women, civil society, public servants, and all citizens at home and abroad, I extend appreciation for your continued role in strengthening the moral and civic fabric of our nation," Boakai noted.

President Boakai emphasized that Liberia's future depends on collective action, urging citizens to prioritize national interest above personal or sectional concerns.

"Let this day remind us that Liberia's future will be shaped not simply by what the government does, but by what all of us choose to do together as one people with one shared destiny," he said.

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He further called for renewed commitment to peace, civic responsibility, and unity, underscoring the importance of building a nation that reflects the dignity and aspirations of its people.

"As we celebrate this important day, let us renew our commitment to peace, mutual respect, civic duty, and patriotic service," Boakai stated. "Let us continue to nurture a Liberia that inspires confidence, rewards hard work, embraces opportunity, and reflects the dignity of her people."

The President concluded his message with a rallying call for national pride and unity, urging Liberians to collectively advance the country's development agenda.

"Liberia belongs to all of us. Her promise is our shared inheritance. Her progress is our common responsibility," he said. "Let us THINK LIBERIA, LOVE LIBERIA, and BUILD LIBERIA."

He ended with a prayerful note, saying, "May God continue to bless the Republic of Liberia and all her people. Happy National Unification Day."