Nigerian Police Extradite Romance Scam Suspect to U.S.

"The syndicate reportedly created fake online identities and dating profiles to establish fraudulent emotional relationships with victims."

The Nigeria Police Force has extradited a suspected cyber fraudster, Samuel Ugberease, to the United States to face charges related to online romance scams, wire fraud and other financial crimes.

Mr Ugberease, also known as Putsammy, Putput, or Sammy, was arrested in 2025 before he was extradited, police spokesperson Anthony Placid said in a statement.

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The police spokesperson said the extradition was carried out through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja after the conclusion of extradition proceedings and coordination between Nigerian and US law enforcement authorities.

He explained that Mr Ugberease, who had been based in South Africa before his arrest, was extradited on Wednesday, 14 May.

According to Mr Placid, investigations revealed that between 2014 and 2018, the suspect and his accomplices operated a criminal syndicate that carried out online romance scams targeting women in the Eastern District of North Carolina in the United States.

"The syndicate reportedly created fake online identities and dating profiles to establish fraudulent emotional relationships with victims before manipulating them into sending large sums of money under false pretences and fabricated emergencies," he stated.

Police investigators further alleged that proceeds from the fraud were laundered through multiple bank accounts used to receive, process and conceal illicit funds.

"In one of the reported cases, the suspect was linked to the defrauding of a victim of over One Million Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars ($1.5 million USD)," Mr Placid said.

"The fugitive was initially arrested by operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on 14th December 2025 upon his arrival from South Africa, following a INTERPOL Red Notice issued by authorities in the United States," he added.

The police spokesperson said extradition proceedings were subsequently instituted at the Federal High Court, which granted the application for his extradition in line with the provisions of the Extradition Act.

Mr Placid noted that the police remain committed to using INTERPOL tools, international partnerships and intelligence-led policing to combat cybercrime, financial fraud and other transnational organised crimes.

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"The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to leveraging INTERPOL tools, international partnerships, and intelligence-led policing to combat cybercrime, financial fraud, and other transnational organised criminal activities," he said.