Nigeria: Osimhen, Asake, Davido, Wizkid Make 2026 Golden Stars Award Nominees List

Organisers of the Golden Stars Award have unveiled a new wave of nominees for its 2026 edition, with football star Victor Osimhen and music heavyweights Asake, Davido, and Wizkid among the prominent names announced.

According to the organisers, the nominations were based on the nominees' influence and contributions to the entertainment and sports industries over the past year, with emphasis placed on consistency, global visibility, and audience impact.

The award platform, which has operated for close to a decade, has grown into one of the country's recognised recognition platforms celebrating achievements across entertainment, politics, business, public service, and entrepreneurship.

Over the years, the initiative has honoured notable personalities from different sectors within Nigeria and the African diaspora.

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This year's nomination list reflects the growing international presence of Nigerian talents, particularly in music and sports, where Nigerian acts and athletes continue to attract global attention through performances, awards, tours, and club achievements.

As preparations intensify for the Golden Stars Award, Akong Appliance has partnered with the award platform as principal sponsor, alongside Idan Nla Bitters, Water Cress Hotels and Nuel Smith Events Production as gold sponsors.

Official media partners for the event, includes TMY Empire, City Edge Tv, Gossiploaded Tv, Arems Ent, Daily trend Tv and other notable platforms set to amplify the reach of the occasion.

While organisers are yet to announce the full list of categories, the event slated for Saturday 25th of July 2026 at the Water Cress event centre, Ikeja lagos prospects the inclusion of some of the country's biggest entertainment exports is likely to generate significant public interest ahead of the awards season.