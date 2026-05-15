Liberia: Arept Drags Ex-Finance Minister Into New Probe Over U.S.$20.5m

The Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT) has formally summoned former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. to answer questions regarding the alleged diversion of US$20.5 million in government rice subsidy funds -- just days after a Criminal Court "C" jury acquitted him in a separate US$6.2 million economic sabotage case.

In a letter dated May 13, 2026, and received by Tweah's legal counsel the same day, AREPT informed the former minister of an ongoing investigation into "theft of property, economic sabotage, misapplication of funds, criminal conspiracy, and criminal facilitation" tied to a rice subsidy program implemented between September 2021 and October 2022.

Key Details in the Summons

The Task Force alleges that US$20,500,000 allocated by the Government of Liberia to reduce the price of 25kg bags of rice was "allegedly stolen and diverted to personal use, with no impact on the reduction in the price of rice" during the period under review.

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According to the letter, "credible records and documents" in AREPT's possession allegedly indicate that Tweah, while serving as Finance Minister, "allegedly acted in concert with others under investigation to approve and process payment" for the subsidy at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

The rice subsidy was announced by the government and implemented jointly by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Appearance Scheduled

Tweah has been requested to appear with his legal counsel at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Asset Recovery Head Office, Golden Key Hotel Compound, King Gray, Paynesville.

The letter cites Executive Order #161 as the basis for AREPT's mandate to trace, identify, and recover stolen and suspicious assets. It was signed by John M. Gbilee, Jr., Core Member of AREPT, and approved by Chairman Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin. It was received on behalf of Tweah by Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson on May 13, 2026, at 1:39 PM.

Tweah Acquitted May 8 in Separate $6.2M Security Funds Case

The summons came less than a week after a 12-member jury on May 8, 2026, acquitted Tweah and former FIA Comptroller General D. Moses P. Cooper of all charges in a separate high-profile case involving US$6.2 million in alleged economic sabotage.

The Criminal Court "C" verdict cleared Tweah of economic sabotage, conspiracy, theft, money laundering, and criminal facilitation. Three co-defendants were convicted on select counts, while Tweah and Cooper were discharged by Judge Ousman Feika without conditions.

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Prosecutors had alleged the group misused security funds earmarked for the 2023 elections, but the jury "found no evidence of personal enrichment for Tweah and Cooper, crediting documented state authorizations". Former President George Weah publicly praised God after the verdict.

Legal Experts: Verdict Could Still Face Supreme Court Review

Despite the acquittal, legal analysts say the US$6.2M case may not be over. Cllr. Darryl Ambrose Nmah, former communications director of the Temple of Justice, said the Supreme Court could be asked to review the case when the three convicted co-defendants file their anticipated appeal. Nmah cautioned that the appeals could raise "issues that have never truly appeared before our courts in this precise manner".

Samuel D. Tweah Jr. served as Minister of Finance and Development Planning from January 2018 to January 2024 under former President George Weah. Rice is Liberia's staple food and has been subject to multiple subsidy programs aimed at stabilizing market prices.

AREPT operates under the motto "Pursue, Overtake, & Recover All." All allegations in the May 13 summons remain unproven, and Hon. Tweah is entitled to the presumption of innocence. As of press time, he has not issued a public statement on the AREPT invitation.