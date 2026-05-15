Liberia: Wongosol Condemns Rising Cyberbullying and Public Humiliation of Women in Liberia

Monrovia — The growing wave of online bullying, public shaming, and cyber harassment targeting women in Liberia has sparked serious concern among women's rights advocates and civil society organizations across the country.

Recent social media attacks and defamatory Facebook posts directed at Assistant Minister for Public Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saywah Nana Gbaa, as well as the intense online criticism faced by Moriah Yeakula, have drawn widespread condemnation from activists who believe such actions undermine the dignity and humanity of women.

The Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL), in a recent statement, strongly condemned the increasing trend of cyber attacks and public humiliation against women, including the recent incident involving a young woman identified as Grace in the Red Light community, who was reportedly bullied and humiliated over her choice of clothing.

According to WONGOSOL, Liberia is witnessing a dangerous culture where women are increasingly becoming targets of insults, harassment, and character assassination on social media and in public spaces.

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"From Madam Saywah Nana Gbaa to Cllr. Moriah Yeakula and many other women currently facing harsh criticism online, we are reminded that political differences and public opinions should never justify bullying, humiliation, or attacks on a woman's dignity," the statement noted.

The organization emphasized that women have the right to participate freely in leadership, governance, and national conversations without fear of intimidation, cruelty, or public ridicule.

WONGOSOL further stressed that while accountability is important in any democratic society, individuals should not be publicly destroyed or dehumanized in the process.

"At the end of the day, we are all human beings navigating life, challenges, and difficult moments differently," the organization stated.

The women's advocacy group is now calling on Liberians to promote compassion, responsible social media engagement, and respectful dialogue both online and offline, warning that unchecked cyberbullying could have lasting emotional and psychological consequences for victims.

WONGOSOL also extended wishes of peace, healing, strength, and protection to all women and individuals currently facing public humiliation and emotional distress.