Liberia: Justice Minister Tweh Defends Handling of Former Minister Tweah Case

Monrovia — Justice Minister, Oswald Tweh, has responded to criticism from supporters of the ruling Unity Party over the government's handling of the economic sabotage case involving former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah and other former officials.

Speaking to journalists at the Ministry of Justice on May 13, 2026, Minister Tweh urged Liberians to remain patient, emphasizing that the fight against corruption is a long-term process rather than a quick victory.

"The fight against corruption is not a sprint. It is a marathon. It asks for patience, resilience, and an enduring faith in our institutions," Minister Tweh said.

The Justice Minister's remarks follow growing criticism from members and supporters of the ruling party, who accused him of failing to properly supervise the prosecution in the landmark corruption case.

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A prominent Unity Party member, Charles Roberts, criticized Minister Tweh for allegedly distancing himself from the proceedings.

"The Minister of Justice, who is the Attorney General of The Republic of Liberia who abandoned a major corruption case. By definition, the Attorney General is the Chief Legal Officer and the top Law enforcement personnel of the State," Roberts said.

He further stated: "So in a landmark corruption case like the over 6 million dollars case that just ended, the role of the Attorney General is like the Senior Supervisor in the court for the prosecution Team every time the case is being called. Anyway, a Tweh could not ensure a Tweah goes to jail; this guy doesn't care and doesn't deserve the position."

The criticism intensified with comments from Togar Melvin Cephas, a leader within the party's National Youth Congress, who accused the Justice Minister of failing to uphold the government's anti-corruption agenda.

"We came into office on a clear and unambiguous promise to fight corruption and restore accountability to the Liberian government. However, it is deeply unfortunate and troubling that we find ourselves with a Justice Minister who appears indifferent to the moral and political weight of that promise," Cephas said.

He added: "We are asking the President to please excuse Oswald Tweh, he is not in line, he is very clueless about what the Rescue agenda is. The agenda is to fight corruption, but Oswald Tweh is protecting his friends and enriching himself."

In response, Minister Tweh defended the government's anti-corruption efforts and stressed that prosecutions must be driven by evidence rather than political motives.

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"We are building a new jurisprudence of prosecution that pursues cases based on evidence, and not on politics, which will eventually earn the trust of the Liberian people. That trust is more valuable than any single conviction," Cllr. Tweh said.

He also called on Liberians, particularly supporters of the ruling party, to support the country's legal institutions.

"So I call on all Liberians to stand with the institutions we are building. This case has shown that the machinery of justice can and does work. It has been shown that former ministers and national security advisors can be brought before a court of law and held to account."

Minister Tweh argued that the case demonstrated the judiciary's growing independence and ability to handle high-profile prosecutions.

"Some aspects of the verdict may disappoint us. But the bigger picture is clear. Liberia has shown that its courts can handle a case of this magnitude. Liberia has shown that former powerful officials are not beyond the reach of the law," he said.

According to him, the case also established that classified security operations cannot be used to conceal alleged misuse of public funds.

"And it all started because this Ministry, and our colleagues at the LACC, refused to be intimidated by the argument that powerful former officials are untouchable. We defeated that argument in the Supreme Court, and we will defeat it again wherever it is raised."