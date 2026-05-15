Liberia: Morocco Embassy Unveils Major Africa Day 2026 Celebration in Liberia

Monrovia — The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Liberia, in collaboration with the Office of the Entertainment Ambassador under the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, has launched a series of activities for the celebration of Africa Day 2026 in Monrovia,

The activities, expected to bring together diplomats, government officials, members of the entertainment sector, youth representatives, students, and civil society actors, are intended to highlight the importance of African solidarity and the role of culture in advancing peace and development across the continent.

The event is scheduled to begin with a high-level panel discussion at the Orange Liberia Headquarters on 16th Street, Sinkor, on Friday, where participants are expected to deliberate on issues relating to African integration, youth empowerment, cultural exchange, economic cooperation, and the role of creative industries in promoting continental progress.

According to officials of the Moroccan Embassy, the Africa Day celebration is designed not only to commemorate the historic achievements of African nations, but also to encourage deeper collaboration among African states in addressing common social, economic, and developmental challenges confronting the continent.

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Organizers say this year's observance comes at a critical time when African countries are increasingly seeking stronger partnerships in trade, education, technology, culture, and diplomacy in order to create greater opportunities for citizens and improve regional stability.

The Embassy noted that Liberia remains an important partner of the Kingdom of Morocco in West Africa, and that initiatives such as the Africa Day celebration continue to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries while promoting mutual respect, cultural understanding, and diplomatic engagement.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, Ambassador Lahoucine Rahmouni emphasized the importance of Africa Day as a symbol of African unity, resilience, and shared aspirations among the peoples of the continent. Ambassador Rahmouni stated that the event represents more than just a ceremonial gathering, explaining that it serves as an opportunity for Africans to reflect on the continent's collective journey, celebrate cultural diversity, and encourage stronger cooperation among nations in pursuit of peace and sustainable development.

He noted that Morocco remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote African solidarity and meaningful partnerships capable of improving the lives of ordinary citizens across the continent.

The Moroccan diplomat further explained that Liberia's participation in this year's activities demonstrates the growing friendship and cooperation between the two countries. According to him, cultural diplomacy continues to play a major role in building bridges among African nations and fostering understanding between people from different backgrounds.

He stressed that through dialogue, cultural exchange, and youth engagement, African countries can strengthen unity and develop common strategies for overcoming poverty, unemployment, inequality, and other challenges affecting the continent. Ambassador Rahmouni added that Africa possesses enormous human and cultural potential which, if properly harnessed, could transform the continent into a stronger and more prosperous global force.

Ambassador Rahmouni also expressed confidence that the Africa Day celebration would provide meaningful opportunities for Liberian youth, artists, entrepreneurs, and professionals to interact with diplomats, policymakers, and international partners in ways that could inspire innovation, creativity, and new partnerships.

He noted that activities such as panel discussions, cultural exhibitions, and networking receptions help create platforms where young Africans can exchange ideas, build relationships, and contribute to conversations about the future of the continent. According to the ambassador, investing in young people and supporting cultural industries remain essential for promoting peace, reducing social divisions, and strengthening economic opportunities within African societies.

Officials of the Moroccan Embassy noted that the entertainment reception will serve as an extension of the diplomatic and cultural objectives of the Africa Day celebration by promoting friendship, social interaction, and cross-cultural appreciation among participants. Organizers added that the program reflects Morocco's continued commitment to public engagement and cultural diplomacy as tools for strengthening ties with Liberia and other African countries.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Liberia further emphasized that its collaboration with the Office of the Entertainment Ambassador under the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs demonstrates the importance of partnerships in advancing cultural and diplomatic initiatives within Liberia. According to organizers, the celebration seeks to inspire a renewed sense of African pride and encourage citizens to embrace the values of unity, cooperation, and mutual respect that continue to shape the continent's future.

The ambassador additionally maintained that cultural programs connected to Africa Day have the potential to positively impact Liberia's entertainment and tourism sectors by increasing exposure to African arts, traditions, and creative expressions.

He explained that when African countries celebrate their shared identity through culture and diplomacy, they create stronger people-to-people connections capable of encouraging tourism, trade, educational exchanges, and regional cooperation.

Rahmouni further stressed that Morocco believes in an Africa where nations work collectively to empower citizens, protect cultural heritage, and create opportunities that benefit future generations across the continent.

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"Africa Day is not only a celebration of our history and identity, but also a moment for Africans to renew their commitment to unity, cooperation, peace, and collective progress. The future of Africa depends on the strength of our partnerships and the willingness of our people to work together beyond borders and differences," Ambassador Rahmouni declared.

"The Kingdom of Morocco remains committed to strengthening its relationship with Liberia through diplomacy, culture, education, and people-to-people engagement. We believe that stronger cooperation among African countries will create greater opportunities for economic growth, youth empowerment, and sustainable development across the continent," the ambassador stated.

"Liberia has a vibrant youth population and rich cultural heritage, and events like these provide an important platform for young people, artists, and professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and contribute meaningfully to Africa's development agenda. Africa's strength lies in its diversity, creativity, and unity," Rahmouni further emphasized.

Following the panel discussion, invited guests and participants are expected to attend a grand entertainment reception to be hosted at the Embassy Residence on 12th Street, Sinkor. Organizers say the reception will feature cultural displays, traditional performances, networking activities, and entertainment presentations showcasing the diversity and richness of African heritage.