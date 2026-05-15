Liberia: Ghanaian Embassy Identifies With School in Marshall to Improve Learning Outcomes

Monrovia — The Embassy of Ghana in Liberia, through its Ambassador, Godwin Baletum Amonzem, has donated assorted educational materials to the Pentecost Community School as a means of improving quality education and learning outcomes.

The donation ceremony, which was held Wednesday, May 13 at the school's campus in Fanti Town, Marshall City, Margibi County, was part of efforts also aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Ghana and Liberia.

Speaking during the presentation, Ambassador Amonzem said the donation reflects the Embassy and by extension, the Ghanaian government's commitment to educational empowerment and regional solidarity.

The presentation of the assorted materials, which included food and non-food items such as textbooks, exercise books, writing materials among others, was graced by community leaders, students, and parents.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ambassador Amonzem pointed out that these items are intended to enhance teaching and learning at the institution.

He noted that education remains a vital pillar for national development and urged the students to take their studies seriously in order to become productive citizens in the future.

"The future of every nation lies in the hands of its young people, and education is the foundation upon which that future is built. This gesture is a symbol of friendship and cooperation between Ghana and Liberia. We are here today to continue this faithful friendship with our beloved sisters and brothers of Liberia," said the Ghanaian envoy.

He further encouraged the students to remain disciplined and focused on their academic pursuits despite challenges confronting the educational sector.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the Principal of Pentecost Community School, Stephen K. Addai, expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian Embassy for the timely intervention, describing the donation as a major boost to the learning environment at the institution.

Mr. Addai said many students come from underprivileged homes and often struggle to acquire basic educational materials, adding that the support will significantly ease the burden on parents and improve students' academic participation.

Community leaders also lauded the Ghanaian Embassy for what they termed a meaningful contribution to the development of education in Margibi County.

The donation, which is in continuation of the Ghanaian Embassy's outreach initiatives launched sometimes ago, is expected to promote education, goodwill, and stronger people-to-people ties between the two West African nations.