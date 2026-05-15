Liberia: From Waste to Wealth - Green Gold Liberia Turns Pollution Into Clean Energy Solutions

Monrovia — In a groundbreaking effort to tackle pollution, deforestation, and energy challenges at once, a local environmental initiative in Liberia is transforming waste into clean fuel and contaminated water into safer resources for communities.

Led by Green Gold Liberia with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the initiative recently concluded a series of intensive practical trainings focused on biomass briquette production, energy-efficient Eco stove fabrication, and financial governance systems.

The project, spearheaded by environmental innovator Andrew Macgona Sr. alongside a team of local technicians, is being hailed as a major step toward building sustainable and climate-smart communities across Liberia.

At the center of the initiative is an innovative circular economy approach that converts environmental waste into valuable clean-energy products instead of allowing them to pollute communities.

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One of the project's most remarkable breakthroughs involves the use of carbonized biodegradable materials to remove harmful heavy metals from wastewater through a low-cost bioremediation process. The technology helps absorb toxic pollutants from contaminated water sources, reducing serious health and environmental risks.

But rather than disposing of the used remediation material, the team found a second life for it by converting it into biomass briquettes -- a clean and affordable alternative fuel source.

The initiative also provided participants with hands-on training in producing biomass briquettes from organic waste materials. These briquettes offer a sustainable substitute for traditional charcoal and firewood, two major drivers of deforestation and indoor air pollution in Liberia.

In parallel sessions, trainees learned how to fabricate Eco stoves designed to reduce fuel consumption and harmful emissions. Participants constructed metal stove bodies while preparing clay liners, locally known as "cume," which were baked in a furnace before installation into the stoves.

The result is a durable, high-efficiency cooking solution aimed at improving household energy use while protecting the environment.

Recognizing that sustainability goes beyond technology, the project also introduced financial governance and management training for local operators. Participants were equipped with skills in budgeting, accountability, reporting, and long-term business planning to ensure the initiative can grow into viable green enterprises.

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"These activities show that we can solve multiple problems with one solution," said Andrew Macgona Sr. during the training sessions. "We are cleaning our water, reducing waste, and creating clean energy while building local skills in finance and fabrication."

The Eco stoves and biomass briquettes produced during the training are now being prepared for community distribution, while the bioremediation technology is undergoing further assessment for possible industrial wastewater treatment applications.

Experts believe that if expanded, the initiative could significantly improve environmental protection, public health, and local economic opportunities while contributing to Liberia's clean energy transition.

By turning pollution into opportunity and waste into energy, Green Gold Liberia's innovation is proving that practical community-driven solutions can play a powerful role in addressing climate change and environmental restoration in Liberia.