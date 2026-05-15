Liberia: Three Executive Committee Candidates Withdraw Ahead of Congress

Monrovia — Three candidates vying for Executive Committee positions at the Liberia Football Association officially announced their withdrawal, citing concerns over fairness, transparency, and the credibility of the process.

The latest wave of withdrawals comes just hours before the LFA Elective Congress scheduled for May 15, where incumbent president Mustapha Raji is expected to run unopposed following the disqualification of his rivals.

The candidates who have pulled out of the race include Emmett Glassco, James K. Nimene, and Wilmot F. Smith.

Solidarity and Grievances

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Glassco, who also served as Campaign Chairman for disqualified presidential hopeful Cassell Anthony Kuoh, stated that he could no longer participate in an electoral process that excluded his principal from the ballot.

"This decision has not been made lightly," Glassco stated in a release. "However, as Campaign Chairman of Mr. Cassell Kuoh, I believe it is impossible for me to continue participating in an electoral process from which my principal and candidate has been excluded."

Glassco maintained that the elections have failed to meet the standards of inclusiveness and democratic governance expected in football administration.

"In solidarity with my candidate and the many stakeholders who continue to call for fairness and equal opportunity within Liberian football, I cannot in good conscience continue my candidacy under the current circumstances," he added.

Allegations of Selective Integrity

In a separate communication addressed to LFA Secretary General Emmett Crayton and Elections Committee Chairman Meo Debbah Beyan, both Glassco and Smith accused the Elections Commission of lacking independence.

They alleged that the commission deliberately removed the "documented fraud" requirement from its integrity checklist after complaints were filed seeking the disqualification of Mustapha Raji over alleged disciplinary matters dating back to 1998 and 2006.

The statement further accused the body of shielding preferred candidates while targeting opponents through "arbitrary disqualifications."

"The disqualifications of Cassell Kuoh and Sekou Keita were arbitrary, unjustified, and inconsistent with the principles of due process and equal protection under the LFA Statutes and the law of the land," the statement alleged.

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The candidates also questioned the eligibility of current LFA Vice President Saye-Taayor Adolphus Dolo, referencing past sanctions imposed on him by the United Nations Security Council.

A Stand Against 'Injustice'

Meanwhile, James K. Nimene described his withdrawal as a "principled stand against injustice," echoing the sentiment that Kuoh had been improperly barred from the race.

"The actions taken against Mr. Kuoh reflect a clear pattern of alienation and exclusion," Nimene stated. "Every eligible stakeholder deserves the opportunity to participate freely and fairly in the democratic process without selective interpretation or application of rules."

Nimene further claimed the process is marred by irregularities that threaten the institutional integrity of the LFA.

Congress Set to Proceed

Despite the deepening crisis and the high-profile withdrawals, the Elective Congress is still expected to proceed as planned on May 15.

Barring a last-minute intervention from FIFA, CAF, or the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the LFA will move forward with a heavily altered ballot.

Football observers say the mass withdrawal of candidates underscores a growing rift within the association, raising questions about the legitimacy of the incoming leadership and the future of football governance in Liberia.