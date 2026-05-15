West Africa: Pres Mahama Inaugurates West Africa's 1st Pet-Ct Cancer Facility in Accra

President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday inaugurated a Nuclear Medicine Facility at the Sweden-Ghana Medical Centre (SGMC) in Accra, describing it as a major breakthrough in Ghana's efforts to advance precision cancer diagnosis and modern healthcare delivery.

The facility, which houses a cyclotron and PET-CT scanner, the first of its kind in West Africa and the 80th globally is expected to significantly improve the diagnosis of both cancerous and non-cancerous conditions.

The SGMC, acquired by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in 2020, has expanded over the years to include a surgical unit, a second linear accelerator for radiation therapy, and a nuclear medicine block aimed at providing comprehensive cancer care. More than 1,200 patients have so far benefited from its services.

In his address, President Mahama commended GNAT for what he described as a bold investment in healthcare, noting that the commissioning marked a new chapter in Ghana's health sector anchored on innovation, accessibility and scientific advancement.

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He said the facility represented a significant step towards ensuring that Ghanaians had access to world-class diagnostic services locally, without the need to travel abroad.

Explaining the technology, the President said PET scans offered deeper insight than conventional imaging, as they show how organs function at the cellular and metabolic levels.

He noted that this allowed for earlier detection of diseases, particularly cancers, more accurate staging, and improved monitoring of treatment outcomes. He added that the technology also helped clinicians assess disease progression and determine the effectiveness of treatment.

President Mahama said PET imaging was also vital in diagnosing neurological and cardiovascular conditions, describing it as a key investment in life-saving healthcare.

He observed that many patients in the past had been forced to travel abroad for such services at great financial and emotional cost due to the absence of local facilities.

According to him, the new centre would reduce medical travel and position Ghana as a regional hub for specialist healthcare, with patients expected from neighbouring countries including Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso and the wider Sahel region.

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He encouraged the private sector to emulate GNAT by investing in advanced healthcare infrastructure to complement government efforts to develop Ghana as a medical tourism destination.

President Mahama further indicated that the facility aligns with the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as Mahama Care, adding that it would be enrolled as a recognised oncology treatment centre to support cancer patients.

The Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, reiterated government's commitment to expanding educational infrastructure and ending the double-track system in senior high schools.

He also outlined ongoing reforms under the $300 million World Bank-funded STARR-J initiative aimed at improving access, quality and relevance in secondary education.

The President later officially commissioned the facility, describing it as not only a technological milestone but also a symbol of hope for improved healthcare outcomes and reduced medical travel abroad.