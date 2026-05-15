Africa: Nigerian Billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu Ranked CEO of the Year

Nigerian billionaire industrialist Abdul Samad Rabiu has been recognised as the CEO of the Year at the ongoing Africa CEO Forum.

He is among the six business leaders and companies that were honoured at the Africa CEO Awards 2026 in Kigali.

The Founder of BUA Group, Rabiu leads a major industrial powerhouse driven notably by BUA Foods, which recorded revenues of 1.77 trillion naira ($1.3 billion) in 2025, and BUA Cement, whose market capitalization stands at approximately 14.16 trillion naira ($10.3 billion).

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"A key figure in Nigeria's industrial and agricultural sectors, he also spearheads significant social development initiatives through ASR Africa, to which he commits $100 million annually across Nigeria and the continent," organisers said.

Those who were awarded are actively contributing to reshaping Africa's economic landscape and embodying a leadership vision driven by impact and sustainable transformation.

For the 2026 edition, the winners were selected by an independent jury composed of internationally renowned experts, following a rigorous evaluation process of the continent's most remarkable candidates.

Others

Cassava Technologies

A global technology leader of African heritage, Cassava Technologies is building an integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure to drive the continent's digital transformation.

Through its various entities -- Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid Cloud & Cyber Security, Africa Data Centres and Sasai Fintech -- the group operates across 94 countries and pursues its ambition of becoming a world-class technology reference born from Africa.

Spiro

Africa's leading electric mobility company, Spiro raised a record-breaking USD 150 million between late 2025 and early 2026.

With more than 80,000 electric motorbikes, over 2,500 battery swapping stations, and more than 30 million battery swaps completed to date, Spiro is transforming mobility and local economies through affordable, accessible, and sustainable solutions.

Supported by its rapidly expanding regional manufacturing network and operational assembly plants in Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, and Rwanda, Spiro is committed to delivering electric vehicles made in Africa, by Africans, for Africa and the world.

Ecobank

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Present in 34 sub-Saharan African countries as well as in Paris, Ecobank continues to pursue an ambitious strategy focused on women's inclusion. Women currently represent 48% of the Group's workforce and 40% of management positions.

Its flagship Ellevate programme has enabled USD 780 million in financing for women-led businesses while supporting more than 103,000 women entrepreneurs through financing, mentoring, and market access initiatives.

East African Holding

Founded in 1891, East African Holding is among Ethiopia's oldest industrial groups. Led by the Buzuayehu family and currently transitioning into its fourth generation, the group developed the Lemi Industrial Park through a phased $2.2 billion partnership with West International Holding.

The project notably includes a cement plant producing 4.5 million tons annually, covering more than half of Ethiopia's national demand.

Cauridor

By integrating mobile money operators, banks, and international money transfer companies, Cauridor's platform enables seamless and interoperable cross-border payments. Operating across 36 African countries, the company surpassed USD 1 billion in annual transaction volume in 2025.