Liberia: 'This Is an Assault On Women in Leadership'

Former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has issued a strong public defense of women in leadership, condemning what she described as the growing use of propaganda, character attacks, and misinformation against women holding positions of influence in Liberia's political space.

In a public statement, Madam Howard-Taylor argued that women who rise to positions of leadership are often targeted through smear campaigns and personal attacks aimed at damaging their reputations rather than addressing their records or achievements.

"Let it be said plainly: when a woman rises in power, the first weapon thrown at her is not truth, it is propaganda," the former Vice President stated.

According to her, political opponents frequently resort to misinformation and character assassination when they are unable to challenge a woman's competence, leadership, or public service record.

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Madam Howard-Taylor warned that such practices undermine fairness, discourage women's participation in national leadership, and reinforce what she described as longstanding structural double standards against women in politics.

"This is not accountability. This is not justice. This is an assault on women in leadership," she declared.

Though she did not provide detailed context surrounding the controversy referenced in her statement, the former Vice President strongly defended a woman identified as "Moriah," insisting that allegations and political attacks should not overshadow years of service, sacrifice, and contributions to society.

According to Howard-Taylor, women leaders are often judged more harshly than men, even when male political figures accused of more serious misconduct escape equal public scrutiny.

She emphasized that leadership should be evaluated based on integrity, public service, and measurable impact rather than rumors or politically motivated narratives.

"A single allegation cannot outweigh decades of impact. A rumor cannot overshadow real leadership," she added.

The statement comes amid growing national discussions on political accountability, women's participation in governance, and the treatment of female public figures in Liberia's political environment.

Howard-Taylor, Liberia's first female Vice President, has remained a prominent voice on issues affecting women's empowerment, leadership inclusion, and democratic participation since leaving office.