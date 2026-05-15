Liberia: Elephant Invasion Destroys Crops in Grand Cape Mount, Raises Food Security Fears

LAAR TOWN, Porkpa District, Grand Cape Mount County, May 15, 2026 -- Residents of Laar Town in Porkpa District are raising alarm over growing food security concerns after a herd of elephants reportedly invaded community farmlands and destroyed large portions of crops, leaving several families facing serious economic hardship ahead of the rainy season.

Speaking about the incident, affected farmers and community leaders said the overnight invasion severely damaged cassava, plantain, rice, and other food crops relied upon by residents for daily survival and household income.

According to local residents, the destruction has created fear and uncertainty within the farming community, especially since many families depend entirely on agriculture for food and livelihoods.

"We are calling on the Forestry Development Authority and the government to help us," one affected farmer appealed. "We need immediate food support, and we also need a safe solution to prevent these elephants from returning."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Community members warned that without urgent intervention, the situation could worsen, increasing hunger and poverty in the area.

The latest incident makes Porkpa District the second district in Grand Cape Mount County to report recent elephant invasions.

Authorities previously confirmed similar attacks in Gola Konneh District, where elephant encounters reportedly resulted in the deaths of three individuals in separate incidents.

Residents of Laar Town are now appealing to the national government, humanitarian organizations, and wildlife authorities for immediate assistance to address the growing crisis and prevent further destruction of farmlands.

Community leaders are also calling for long-term measures to reduce increasing human-wildlife conflict in affected communities across Grand Cape Mount County, warning that repeated invasions continue to threaten both lives and food production in rural Liberia.