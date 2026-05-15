Liberia: LDEA Arrests Two Suspected Drug Dealers in River Gee County

FISH TOWN — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) River Gee County Detachment has arrested two suspected drug dealers in separate operations carried out between May 8 and May 10 in Fish Town and surrounding communities, authorities have confirmed.

Speaking on the arrests, River Gee County Detachment Commander, Special Agent Bill M. Cooper Jr., disclosed that the operations form part of ongoing efforts by the LDEA to combat the illegal drug trade and substance abuse within the county.

According to an official LDEA report, the first suspect, identified as Emmanuel Blawon, 34, a Liberian of Kru ethnicity, was arrested on May 8 in Fish Town at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Authorities alleged that Blawon was found in possession of 20 strips of Tramadol pills with an estimated street value of about L$140,000. He was subsequently detained at the LDEA Fish Town headquarters pending preliminary investigations.

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In a separate operation conducted on May 9 at about 4:00 p.m., officers arrested Fred S. Barwee, 20, a Liberian of Grebo ethnicity, in Tienpo Nyonken Town.

The agency said Barwee was allegedly found in possession of 15 wraps of Kush, two wraps of marijuana, and one Tramadol pill. The confiscated narcotics were estimated to have a street value of approximately L$4,200.

Authorities stated that the suspect was also taken into custody and investigated at the agency's Fish Town office.

Commander Cooper noted that both suspects have since been forwarded to the Fish Town City Magisterial Court for prosecution and further legal proceedings.

The latest arrests come amid increasing national concerns over the spread of narcotics, particularly Kush and Tramadol, which authorities and health experts say continue to pose serious threats to public health, youth safety, and community security across Liberia.