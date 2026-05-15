Ghana: GTA Opens Submissions for 'December in Gh' 2026 Events

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has opened submissions for the 2026 edition of "December in GH," inviting event producers, cultural innovators, and experience creators to contribute to what is expected to be one of Africa's biggest festive tourism seasons.

Scheduled to run from December 1, 2026, to January 3, 2027, the programme aims to deliver a nationwide cultural experience that highlights Ghana's music, film, fashion, cuisine, heritage, and creative arts.

According to the GTA, the initiative forms part of the Black Star Experience, which seeks to position Ghana as a leading destination for culture, entertainment, and heritage tourism.

A statement issued and signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs of the GTA, Bright Asempa Tsadidey, said the 2026 edition would place stronger emphasis on regional engagement, improved visitor experiences, and storytelling that reflects the country's evolving identity.

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The statement noted that "December in GH" had become a major attraction for members of the diaspora, tourists, investors, and cultural enthusiasts from across the world, turning Ghana into a hub of global cultural activity each festive season.

The Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Maame Efua Houadjeto, according to the statement said "December in GH" had grown beyond celebration into a movement that projected Ghana's vibrant culture and identity to the international community.

She stated that this year's edition, under the Black Star Experience initiative, was expected to be the biggest yet, with innovative events designed to strengthen Ghana's image as a preferred destination for cultural and heritage tourism.

The Director of the International Affairs Secretariat, Annabelle McKenzie, mentioned that the objective was not only to organise events but also to create memorable experiences that would shape how visitors experienced and remembered Ghana.

She described "December in GH" as a season of return, connection, and discovery, adding that careful consideration would be given to the experiences selected for inclusion in the national programme.

The statement explained that the authority was seeking well developed and experience driven concepts that demonstrated cultural authenticity, high production standards, strong audience engagement, and contribution to a unified national narrative.

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It said selected proposals would be incorporated into the official national campaign and promoted through the GTA's local and international platforms.

It added that submissions would close on Monday, July 13, 2026, and proposals could be submitted through the official submission portal.

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