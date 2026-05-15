Ghana: NTC Expands Reach With New Regional Offices

The Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has inaugurated a regional office of the National Teaching Council (NTC) in Tamale to bring its services closer to teachers and other stakeholders.

Simultaneously, the council also opened its Kumasi office at a separate ceremony on Monday.

Speaking at the event in Tamale, Mr Iddrisu said the government remained committed to enhancing the status of teachers across the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, would continue to support teachers in their professional development.

Related Articles

Mr Iddrisu stressed that classrooms must remain centres of transformation and learning, adding that integrity, discipline, innovation and excellence should be the guiding principles of teachers nationwide.

He said the government's vision was to build a well-trained, motivated, professionally respected and globally competitive teaching workforce capable of meeting the demands of the 21st century.

The minister commended the board and management of the NTC for their collaboration in advancing the government's vision for education.

The Chairman of the NTC Board, Mr Kwami Alorvi, described the inauguration as a significant milestone in the council's efforts to strengthen teacher professionalism and promote quality education delivery.

He said the establishment of the regional offices was not merely an expansion of infrastructure, but a demonstration of the council's commitment to bringing its services closer to institutions, particularly in the northern and middle parts of the country.

Mr Alorvi explained that the offices would serve as regional hubs for teacher licensing, professional development, and the coordination of standards in teacher performance and ethics.

He added that the new offices would improve efficiency, enhance stakeholder engagement, and ensure that all teachers, regardless of their location, had access to NTC services and support.

Mr Alorvi expressed appreciation to the government and the Ministry of Education for their support in making the project a reality.

He said the dedication of teachers and education stakeholders continued to inspire the council's mission to ensure that teaching remained a respected and impactful profession.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Sagnarigu, Mr Abdulai Imoro Gong, said education remained the backbone of every society.

He noted that teachers were at the centre of education, adding that any investment in their development was ultimately an investment in the future.