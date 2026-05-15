Ghana: Black Princesses to Learn Fate Today

15 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Princesses will discover their group opponents for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup during the official draw today.

The draw will take place at the EC1 Cultural Centre in L̸ódź, one of four host cities for the tournament alongside Bielsko-Bial̸a, Katowice, and Sosnowiec.

Ghana will join 23 other qualified nations in the draw for the biennial tournament. Fans can watch the draw live via FIFA.com and on the FIFA+ platform.

The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place in Poland from September 5-27, 2026.

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