Ghana: Debibi United Beat Tamale City to Seal Gpl Promotion

Debibi United made history on Wednesday afternoon, defeating Tamale City 3-1 in the Access Bank Division One League playoff final to win promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the first time.

Tamale City started brightly at the Accra Sports Stadium and took a deserved first-half lead, looking set to return to the topflight at Debibi's expense.

But Debibi United produced a stunning second-half turnaround, powered by striker Kwadwo Antwi. The forward delivered a match-winning performance, netting a sensational hat-trick to complete a 3-1 comeback victory.

Antwi's clinical finishing turned the tie on its head and ensured Debibi United will play Premier League football in the 2026/27 season.

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The win caps a determined campaign for the Zone One B champions and writes a new chapter in the club's history. After years in the lower tiers, Debibi United will now prepare for their debut season in Ghana's top division.

They would join Port City and FC AshantiGold 04 for the next season.