Nigeria: Prince Ibukun Ademiluyi for Burial May 22

The remains of the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quaint Agencies Limited, Prince Ibukun Adebambo 'Bambo' Ademiluyi, will be laid to rest on May 22, 2026.

Prince Ademiluyi, regarded as one of the notable figures in Nigeria's oil and gas sector, was a pioneer founder and trustee of the Nigeria Liquefied and Compressed Gases Association (NLCGA). He also served as the foundation chairman of the association's Safety and Technical Committee, where he was recognised for promoting high technical and safety standards in the petroleum products industry.

According to the funeral programmes released by his family, a tribute night was be held on May 14, 2026, at the Yoruba Tennis Club, Lagos, by 5 p.m., while a Service of Songs and Christian Wake is scheduled for May 20, 2026, at the Progressive Primary School, Mba Street, Surulere, Lagos, by 5.00 p.m.

A commendation service will take place on May 21, 2026, at the Bishop Adelakun Howells Memorial Anglican Church, Hoggan Bassey Crescent, Surulere, Lagos, at 9.00 a.m. Later the same day, a wake will be kept, and a lying-in-state will be held at the family compound in Akodi, Ile-Ife, Osun State, by 6.00 p.m.

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The funeral service is billed for May 22, 2026, at St. Philip's Anglican Church, Ayetoro, Ile-Ife, at 9.00 a.m. with interment immediately after the service. Guests will thereafter be hosted at the Ojaja Resort Event Centre, Ile-Ife.

An outing service will conclude the funeral rites on May 24, 2026, at Our Saviour's Anglican Church, Adebola Street, off Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere in Lagos, by 9.00 a.m.