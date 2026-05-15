Nigeria: 229 Polytechnic Students to Be Withdrawn Over Poor Performance

15 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

The polytechnic's academic board said the withdrawals were made "in the overall interest of sustaining academic excellence" and in line with the polytechnic's regulations.

The Academic Board of Kogi Polytechnic, Lokoja, has approved the withdrawal of 229 students due to poor academic performance.

John Onimisi, the institution's acting coordinator of public relations and protocols, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The board took the decision at its meeting on Tuesday, which Rector Salihu Avidime, a professor, chaired.

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Principal officers, deans, heads of departments, and other board members attended the session, which reviewed academic matters across the institution.

The board approved the first semester results for the 2025/2026 academic session and ordered the withdrawal of 229 students for failing to meet academic standards.

According to the polytechnic, the results were cleared after a thorough verification exercise by the Academic Board Central Results Verification Committee.

"The committee scrutinised submissions from all departments and schools to ensure accuracy, fairness, and compliance with the institution's academic regulations.

"The 229 affected students span National Diploma 1 and 2, and Higher National Diploma 1 and 2 levels across programmes including Accountancy, Business Administration, Computer Science, and Mass Communication.

"Other are Public Administration, Science Laboratory Technology, Building Technology, and others. The full list was published by the institution following the meeting," it stated.

It said that the rector commended the verification committee for its diligence and professionalism.

Mr Avidime said the committee's work had strengthened the polytechnic's academic integrity and helped maintain the quality of certificates awarded by the school.

The board said the withdrawals were made "in the overall interest of sustaining academic excellence" and in line with the polytechnic's regulations.

It added that the measure was intended to encourage discipline, seriousness, and improved academic commitment among students.

(NAN)

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