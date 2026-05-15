Nigeria: Motsepe - Afcon 2025 'Deficiencies' Dealt With, CAF to Accept Cas Decision

The Confederation of African Football is addressing the "deficiencies" which contributed to the chaotic finale of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, according to the organisation's president Patrice Motsepe.

Senegal were crowned winners on the night, following a 1-0 victory after extra time,but were stripped of the title by a Confederation of African Football (Caf) appeal board in March, with the trophy instead handed to the hosts.

The sanction was applied because the West Africans walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review in second-half injury time, when the game was goalless.

With stadium security also clashing with fans and Morocco accused of unsportsmanlike conduct over so-called 'towelgate' - a series of incidents which saw players and ballboys moving the Senegal goalkeeper's towel - Motsepe says African football's governing body has taken action.

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"We've done good work in terms of building the confidence and the trust amongst the football community of our referees and of our VAR," the South African told BBC Sport Africa.

"But there are still these challenges and we've recognised what the deficiencies were that led to the unfortunate incidents we had in Morocco.

"We've introduced new laws, new regulations which will ensure that doesn't happen again."

Despite Motsepe's assurances that African football emerged from the tournament "stronger than ever before", the events in Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on 18 January and the subsequent move to hand Morocco the trophy have undoubtedly undermined Caf's attempts to cultivate an improved image.

Nigel Reo-Coker was among the pundits who went viral for his comments, with the former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder telling US broadcaster CBS Sports that the decision to strip Senegal of their crown was an "embarrassment".

"It gives other federations around the world an opportunity to laugh at Caf, to laugh at the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] and laugh at Africa as a continent because of how this whole situation has been handled," he continued.

The Senegalese Football Federation described it as a "robbery"and have challenged the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The reputational damage has been so severe that Motsepe embarked on a diplomatic tour of both Senegal and Morocco in a bid to rebuild trust.

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"We are waiting for the judgement of the Court of Arbitration for Sport and African football is continuing to grow and develop," said the 64-year-old, who was re-elected unopposed for a second termin March last year.

"Whatever decision comes, we will respect and implement."