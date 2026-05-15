Nigeria: Energy Commission Boss Mustapha Resumes Duties Amid EFCC's Alleged N500bn Fraud Probe

The media office of Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) reportws that the director-general of the agency was arrested.

The Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Abdullahi Mustapha, has resumed duty at the agency's headquarters in Abuja following reports that he was arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N500 billion fraud and money laundering investigation.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Mustapha was invited and questioned by the anti-graft agency in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged financial misconduct involving funds estimated at about N500 billion.

"We have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, over alleged money laundering offences. He is currently in our custody, and investigations are ongoing," a source told the Punch newspaper.

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The source added that the alleged funds under investigation were estimated at about N500 billion.

However, a video posted by the ECN on X on Thursday showed Mr Mustapha back at his desk, effectively indicating his return to work.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that he arrived at the commission's headquarters in Abuja in an ash-coloured sport utility vehicle, dressed in a white kaftan and cap, before briefly joining staff in prayers at the reception area.

In a statement shared shortly after his resumption, the ECN said Mr Mustapha was not arrested but only honoured an invitation from the EFCC.

"He honoured an invitation extended to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in line with due process and his respect for constituted authorities," the statement stated.

"It is important to clarify that he was not arrested, but attended the engagement voluntarily as a responsible public servant committed to transparency and accountability," the statement said.

The commission urged the public to avoid speculation and allow relevant institutions to carry out their work, stressing that the matter remains at the investigation stage.

"In line with established principles of justice and fairness, every individual is entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction," it added.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, did not respond to requests for comment as of the time of filing this report Friday morning.

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The Energy Commission of Nigeria also did not issue a separate statement beyond its reaction to the reports.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Mr Mustapha as ECN director-general in October 2023.

He previously worked with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and served as a technical adviser at the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

The ECN is responsible for coordinating national energy planning and promoting renewable and sustainable energy development policies in Nigeria.

The development comes amid renewed anti-corruption investigations involving senior officials in the country's power and energy sector.

On Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, to 75 years' imprisonment for corruption-related offences linked to the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project.