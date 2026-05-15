Nigeria: Kebbi Hisbah Arrests Married Woman, Five Others in Hotel Raid, Amid Morality Policing Concerns

The Kebbi State Hisbah said it carried out a raid "at a hotel located behind the Presidential Lodge, where three men and three women were found engaging in immoral acts."

Officers of the Kebbi State Hisbah Board, an agency under the Ministry of Religious Affairs, have apprehended a married woman and five others in a hotel for alleged immoral conduct.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those arrested included three men and three women.

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This comes amid persistent constitutional, ethical, human rights and enforcement concerns about morality policing, which is in place in many northern Nigerian states.

Director of Shariah at the board, Sirajo Kamba, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

He said the raid was prompted by intelligence gathered by the agency.

"On May 14, the Kebbi Hisbah Board carried out a raid at a hotel located behind the Presidential Lodge, where three men and three women were found engaging in immoral acts.

"Following reports from members of the public, Hisbah officials stormed the location and arrested the individuals involved.

"Investigations are ongoing, and necessary action will be taken in accordance with the law and the board's regulations," the director noted.

Mr Kamba added that investigations revealed that one of the women was married.

"This underscores the need for stronger moral upbringing and fear of God in the society," he advised.

He urged parents to closely monitor their children's movements and activities to prevent them from engaging in behaviours that undermine societal values and dignity.

Critics have deplored morality policing for being out of step with modern-day democracy.

A primary issue is the tension between Sharia law--which dictates the actions of Hisbah in many northern states--and the secular, democratic rights guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

Morality police are often accused of harassment, unlawful detention, and, in some cases, violence against citizens, especially targeting young people, women, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Critics argue that Hisbah enforcement is often arbitrary, lacks due process, and creates an atmosphere of fear while violating personal liberties.

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While state-backed, these actions are frequently criticised as unprofessional, with reports suggesting that such policing is driven more by personal moral judgement or religious zeal than by established legal procedures.