West Africa: Day 2 Review - Nigeria Dominates Mixed Relay, Amusan Shines As Medal Haul Grows in Accra

The quartet of Ezekiel Asuquo, Toheebat Jimoh, Victor Sampson and Patience Okon-George combined to finish in 3:16.44, ahead of Botswana and Kenya.

Team Nigeria delivered another strong showing on Day Two of the 2026 Senior African Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana, winning multiple medals, including a dominant gold in the mixed 4x400m relay.

Nigeria's second gold medal of the championships came in the mixed relay event, where the quartet of Ezekiel Asuquo, Toheebat Jimoh, Victor Sampson and Patience Okon-George combined to finish in 3:16.44, ahead of Botswana and Kenya.

The victory reinforced Nigeria's growing dominance in the event on the continent, having also defeated Botswana to claim gold at the African Games two years ago.

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The relay triumph capped another productive day for Team Nigeria, which also celebrated success in the women's 100m hurdles through world record holder Tobi Amusan.

Amusan stormed to gold in a time of 12.83 seconds, comfortably ahead of Zimbabwe's Ashley Miller, while fellow Nigerian Adaobi Tabugbo claimed bronze in 13.26 seconds to complete a memorable outing for the country in the event.

Nigeria also secured silver in the women's hammer throw, with Sade Olatoye producing a best mark of 69.60m to finish behind Algeria's Zahra Tatar.

In the sprint events, Chidera Ezeakor won his first individual senior medal for Nigeria after finishing third in the men's 100m final. Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme claimed gold, while South Africa's Bradley Nkoana took silver.

However, the biggest talking point of the day emerged from the women's 100m final, where confusion surrounded the final result.

Rosemary Chukwuma initially believed she had won gold after crossing the line alongside Cameroon's Hervérge Kole Etame. But following an official review, organisers awarded Chukwuma the silver medal despite both athletes recording the same time of 11.48 seconds.

Team Nigeria immediately lodged an official protest, insisting Chukwuma deserved the gold medal. As of the end of Day Two, officials were still awaiting the outcome of the appeal.

The dramatic sprint controversy did little to overshadow Nigeria's impressive overall performance, as the country continued to establish itself as one of the strongest teams at the championships.

With more finals still to come in Accra, Team Nigeria will now look to build on its momentum and increase its medal tally as the competition enters a decisive phase.