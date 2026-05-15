Nigeria: Dariye's Son Withdraws From Mangu/Bokkos Reps Race

Nanle Dariye, son of former Plateau State governor Joshua Dariye, has withdrawn from the race for the Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Dariye announced his decision in a statement made available to supporters, citing extensive consultations and a meeting with leaders of the ruling party.

He described the move as "painful and difficult," noting that it came after deep reflection and consideration of prevailing political realities.

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"I have made the painful and difficult decision to withdraw from the House of Representatives contest after a series of consultations, a personal meeting with His Excellency the Governor of Plateau State, and deep reflection," he said.

The aspirant expressed gratitude to his supporters for their commitment and sacrifices throughout the campaign, acknowledging the high expectations surrounding his candidacy.

"At moments like this, leadership demands not only courage to aspire but also wisdom to make difficult sacrifices for the greater good," he added.

Dariye said his decision was guided by the need to preserve unity, peace, and stability within the constituency and the ruling party.

"I believe that preserving unity, peace, and stability within our constituency and party is bigger than any personal ambition," he stated.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and not allow the development to create division or weaken their collective resolve.

"Let us continue to work for the progress of our constituency and support every genuine effort aimed at advancing the welfare of our people," he said.

Dariye, however, assured that his withdrawal from the race does not signal a retreat from public service or commitment to the people of Mangu/Bokkos.

"Although I am stepping away from this race, I am not stepping away from our people, our dreams, or our collective future. My commitment to the peace, unity, development, and progress of Mangu/Bokkos remains unwavering," he said.