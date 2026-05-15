Nigeria: Echono Pledges Tetfund Support for New Police Academy Expansion

Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Arch. Sonny Echono, has reaffirmed the agency's commitment to supporting the modernisation of the Nigeria Police Force through massive investments in education, technology, research and specialised professional training.

Echono gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja while receiving the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, and a high-powered delegation from the Nigeria Police Force at the headquarters of TETFund.

The TETFund boss described the visit as historic and pledged the agency's readiness to partner with the police in transforming the Nigeria Police Academy and facilitating the smooth takeoff of the newly approved police university campus in Ogun State.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu has already approved intervention funding for the new campus and directed immediate commencement of infrastructural development.

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"We have already set up our team and by next week they will move for joint inspection and evaluation of the facilities needed for takeoff," Echono disclosed.

He stressed that the agency would support critical infrastructure and capacity development initiatives aimed at repositioning the police for modern security challenges driven by technology and intelligence.

The Executive Secretary urged the leadership of the police to ensure that the Ogun campus attains full university status within four years to qualify for annual direct intervention funding from TETFund.

"The moment it becomes a self-sustaining institution, it will receive annual funding as a right. Then you will be getting support for two institutions instead of one," he said.

Echono also pledged support for specialised training programmes for police personnel in emerging and non-traditional academic fields such as cyber security, aviation technology, intelligence gathering, forensic science and digital policing.

He emphasised that modern security operations require highly educated and technologically driven personnel capable of responding to evolving criminal threats.

The TETFund boss further underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration between security institutions and the education sector, particularly in protecting schools and campuses across the country from insecurity, kidnapping and violent attacks.

"Our first line of defence across the country remains the Nigerian Police. We will continue to rely on you for the safety of our schools and campuses," he stated.

Echono commended the Inspector-General of Police for what he described as his impressive record of professionalism, intelligence and dedication to service.

"His reputation as a top cop precedes him. Every assignment he has handled, he has done with excellence and professionalism," he said.

Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police said the force was intensifying efforts to modernise policing through education, innovation, data-driven intelligence and strategic institutional partnerships.

The IGP noted that effective policing in the contemporary world can no longer rely on outdated methods, insisting that crime fighting has become increasingly scientific and technology-driven.

"We realize that we cannot do our jobs without you. All the complaints against the police boil down to education," Disu said.

He explained that the force was already investing in artificial intelligence, drone operations, crime analytics and forensic investigations as part of efforts to align Nigerian policing with global standards.

"You cannot do good policing without forensic experts and criminologists. Policing has gone beyond stereotypes. We want to be scientific," he stated.

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Disu appealed to TETFund for sustained intervention in key areas including lecture theatres, laboratories, ICT facilities, hostels, libraries, research centres and staff development programmes.

He assured the agency of transparency and accountability in the utilisation of intervention funds.

The police boss also defended the sacrifices of police personnel, urging Nigerians to support officers who continue to work under difficult and dangerous conditions.

"You do not have any other police than this one. We are achieving a lot with little. Every day, police officers die in the line of duty, yet we continue," he said.

The meeting ended with both institutions reaffirming their commitment to building a technologically advanced, professionally trained and globally competitive police force capable of tackling Nigeria's evolving security challenges.