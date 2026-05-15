Nigeria: Release El-Rufai Before Sallah, Atiku Tells Tinubu, UBA Sani

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked President Bola Tinubu and the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, to immediately release former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Condemning his continued detention, especially at a time when Muslims across Nigeria are preparing for the Eid al-Kabir celebrations, as "cruel, unjustifiable, and deeply troubling", Atiku described the development as a disturbing assault on civil liberties, democratic decency, and the rule of law.

His Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, in a statement on Friday, said the former vice president raised grave concerns about the deployment of state power to intimidate perceived political adversaries.

He described the continued detention of the former Kaduna State governor as "deeply troubling, politically provocative, and wholly inconsistent with the principles of justice, democracy, and basic human decency".

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"At a time when millions of Muslims across Nigeria and around the world are preparing to celebrate Eid Kabir -- a sacred season of sacrifice, compassion, forgiveness, and family reunion -- it would be unconscionable for any government to weaponise state power in a manner that denies a citizen his liberty without just cause, particularly in circumstances that raise legitimate concerns about political persecution.

"Mallam El-Rufai, regardless of political differences or shifting alliances, remains a Nigerian citizen entitled to the full protection of the Constitution, including his rights to dignity, liberty, and due process.

"Democracy does not grant the government the licence to punish dissent, settle political scores, or deploy coercive institutions as instruments of intimidation.

"The Federal Government and the Kaduna State authorities must understand that selective justice is injustice. The credibility of any democracy is measured not by how it treats loyalists, but by how it treats perceived opponents.

"If Mallam El-Rufai is being held on the basis of any legitimate legal process, the authorities owe Nigerians full transparency. If not, then his continued detention can only reinforce growing fears that our democracy is sliding dangerously toward intolerance and authoritarian excess.

"Eid is a time for mercy, reconciliation, and humanity. There is absolutely no justification for keeping a man away from his family during such a solemn and spiritually significant occasion, especially where due process has not been clearly demonstrated.

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"Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar therefore calls for the immediate release of Mallam El-Rufai and urges all relevant authorities to rise above political bitterness and act in the interest of justice, peace, and national cohesion," the statement added.