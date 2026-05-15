Ghana: No Room for Delay ...Volta Regional Minister Warns Contractors

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, has issued a strong warning to contractors in the region, stressing that delays and incompetence will not be tolerated. He said any contractor found to be underperforming risked having their contract terminated.

Mr Gunu explained that the performance of contractors directly reflected on the government's image at the municipal and district levels.

He, therefore, urged them to demonstrate commitment and ensure projects were completed on schedule.

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He gave the warning at a contract signing ceremony in Ho for the construction of 24-hour economy markets across the 18 Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Volta Region.

The minister said the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) would closely monitor the projects in order to ensure quality work and adherence to timelines.

He emphasised that timely completion and high standards were critical to the success of the projects.

He also called on Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) to take a keen interest in the initiative, noting that its success would reflect positively on the government's overall performance.

Mr Gunu explained that the 24-hour market projects had been carefully designed to meet the needs of traders.

He noted that the facilities would include pharmacies to cater for health needs, as well as kindergartens (KGs) to support the education of traders' children while their mothers engaged in business.

He further urged contractors to prioritise the use of local labour. According to him, engaging artisans within the communities would help create jobs for the youth.

He continued that, "Please do not bring workers from outside the district or municipality where you will be working."

The minister also directed the assemblies to, as a matter of urgency, set up 24-hour economy market implementation committees.

He said the committees would be responsible for monitoring the projects to ensure they were properly executed and completed on time, thereby guaranteeing value for money.

Mr Gunu reiterated that the government placed high importance on development projects, including the 24-hour market initiative.

He advised assemblies to make adequate budgetary provisions before the commencement of such projects to promote accountability and avoid unnecessary delays.

He called on all stakeholders to take an active interest in government programmes, stressing that successful implementation was key to delivering development to the people.

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"It is only when government projects are successfully implemented that the people will appreciate government's efforts in bringing development to them," he said.

Meanwhile, the project consultant for the 24-hour market initiative, Mr Daniel Yao Dushie, mentioned that preparations were completed for work to begin.

He noted that land had already been secured across the various municipal and district assemblies, adding that the project was expected to be completed within 30 months.