Ghana: GCAA Calls for More Collaboration Between Stakeholders in Aviation Industry

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has called for continuous collaboration among key stakeholders in the aviation industry to ensure safe airport operations and position Ghana as the preferred aviation destination in the sub-region.

The authority said effective cooperation among institutions such as the Ghana Airport, Immigration, Customs, and transport agencies was critical to addressing operational and infrastructural challenges within the aviation sector.

Speaking at its 40th celebration anniversary conference in Accra , the Director-General of GCAA, Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur, explained that although the ownership and management of some airport facilities, including portions of the runway, rested with the Ghana Airport Company, the authority played a technical role in ensuring safe operations and runway management.

He said the GCAA also exercised jurisdiction over air traffic control operations and would continue to collaborate with the Ghana Airport, the Ministry of Transport, and other state institutions to address emerging concerns in the aviation industry.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"With regards to the high-rise buildings, we are in total control because anytime a company or developer wants to put up a structure, there are height restrictions that must be complied with," he stated.

The Director explained that developers were required to apply to the GCAA for clearance before embarking on such projects to ensure that aviation safety standards were not compromised.

Rev. Stephen further noted that developments around airport areas and access routes required broader stakeholder engagement due to their impact on airport operations and passenger movement.

He further appealed to airlines and allied agencies to strengthen compliance and innovation efforts within the aviation sector.

Rev. Arthur therefore urged all stakeholders to work together to promote safety, efficiency, and growth in Ghana's aviation industry.

The former Director-General of GCAA, Wing Commander Andy Mensah praised the remarkable transformation of the country's airport infrastructure, recalling the poor conditions under which aviation operations were conducted in the past.

He said air traffic controllers previously struggled with poor visibility, outdated communication systems and unsafe runway conditions.

According to him, animals occasionally crossed runways, while leaking control towers made operations difficult during rainy seasons.

Mr Andy noted that runway extensions, modern lighting systems, improved security measures and upgraded terminals had greatly enhanced safety and efficiency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He commended collaboration between civil aviation authorities and the airport company in improving airport operations and passenger experience.